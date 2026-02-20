Oregon Ducks Reportedly Involved With NIL Enforcement

The Oregon Ducks were recently named by Yahoo! Sports reporter Ross Dellenger as one of a few schools that had received an inquiry from the College Sports Commission about name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals that were not announced. Dellenger also reported that Oregon's issue has since been resolved by the CSC.

College Sports Commission, NIL Go Enforcing

Rules surrounding NIL for college athletes have changed nearly every year, and one of the newest introductions is a clearinghouse for deals called NIL Go. In January, the CSC released data that it approved $127.21 million worth of NIL deals from June 11 to Dec. 31, 2025. The clearinghouse only became official after the House v. NCAA settlement was approved.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning listens to a reporter’s question during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since then until the end of 2025, the NIL Go denied 524 deals worth $14.94 million. The clearinghouse reportedly only deals with larger NIL issues while the CSC inquiries are thought to be less severe. According to Dellenger, the CSC sent letters of inquiry to over 20 schools, and resolutions were easily found.

Oregon Ducks Letter of Inquiry

The specifics of the inquiry at Oregon are unknown, and the investigation into the Ducks was not revealed until it was seemingly resolved. With practically all current team players, transfer portal players, and recruits receiving some sort of NIL deal, college football programs certainly have their hands full.

Under Ducks coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has had success recruiting both high school and transfer portal prospects. Most notably, multiple transfer quarterbacks have committed to Oregon and had success with the Ducks: Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Five-Star Recruit Tyran Stokes Turns Heads as Decision Nears

MORE: Oregon Fans Will Love Latest NFL Draft Prediction For Kenyon Sadiq

MORE: Texas Receiver Opens Up On Oregon Offer And What Comes Next

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Most recently, former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola committed to Lanning and the Ducks out of the transfer portal. Meanwhile, Oregon's current quarterback Dante Moore decided to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to school after falling short in the College Football Playoff.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

LSU was reportedly investigated by the CSC, but the Tigers released a statement after a resolution was reached, revealing that no punishment had been handed down.

"The CSC inquiry into non-reporting has been resolved with no disciplinary action, and any deals that require submission to NIL Go have been submitted. We appreciate the CSC's prompt review and resolution," read the LSU statement.

Dellenger reporting that Oregon has already resolved its inquiry from the CSC suggests that Lanning and the Ducks are unlikely to receive any form of punishment. However, this process of NIL enforcement by the CSC and NIL Go is a new one.

Oregon does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon with a transfer portal class filled with impact additions outside of Raiola: former Minnesota safety Koi Perich, former Penn State tight end Andrew Olesh, former Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr., and more.

For the recruiting class of 2026, the Ducks landed the No. 3 overall class per 247Sports. With only five prospects committed in the 2027 cycle, Oregon's recruiting class is currently ranked No. 13 overall by 247Sports.