EA Sports College Football 26 Gets Exciting Addition With New Oregon Ducks Uniform
The Oregon Ducks' special edition "Shoe Duck" uniforms were recently added to EA Sports College Football 26. The uniforms honor Nike co-founder Phil Knight, and were first worn by Oregon in the 41-7 week 4 win over their in-state rival, the Oregon State Beavers.
Features of "Shoe Duck" Oregon Uniforms
The "Shoe Duck" uniforms feature several unique design elements, including black jerseys with shoulder wings. The helmets also feature gold wings on the sides and an Oregon gold "O" on the back. The pants and socks are black with gold cleats included.
The patches that are on each shoulder honor Knight and his partnership with Oregon legend Bill Bowerman, which led to the creation of Nike.
Oregon fans who play the video game will now choose one of several Ducks' alternative uniforms that are featured in EA Sports College Football 26. With the "Shoe Duck" uniforms now featured in the game, could the "Grateful Duck" tie-dye uniforms be added next? The Ducks recently wore the tie-dye uniforms in the week 9 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.
The addition of the "Shoe Duck" uniform to the game was announced on Thursday, along with three other alternatives from different schools. Here's a list of the new uniforms in the latest College Football 26 update.
Phil Knight's Impact On Oregon's Football Program
Knight has had a significant impact on Oregon athletics over the years. He has donated over $1 billion to the university, which has been a huge benefit for the Ducks football program and its ability to remain one of the top contenders in college football every season. The one goal that remains to be accomplished, however, is winning the program's first national championship.
The Ducks are among the top contenders in college football this season to win the national championship. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has a talented group that can be the team to secure Oregon's first national championship.
The Ducks have one of the best offenses in the country, led by star quarterback Dante Moore and a talented group of running backs, including Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. Oregon's offense can beat any top team in the country and will be a tough opponent if they earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
What's Ahead For the Ducks?
Oregon enters its second bye week of the season following a 21-7 win over the Wisconsin Badgers, and is in good shape to earn a spot in the playoff for the second consecutive season.
Following the bye week, the Ducks will face a pivotal Big Ten road test against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 8. The Ducks will also have two games against Minneosta (Nov. 14) and No. 23 USC (Nov. 22). The regular season finale against their arch-rival, the Washington Huskies in Seattle, will be another road game that could their spot in the CFP.