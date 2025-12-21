Oregon Ducks Fans Will Love Louis Riddick's Bold Take About Dierre Hill Jr.

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are on to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff following a win against the James Madison Dukes.

Running back Dierre Hill Jr. played a critical role in Oregon’s win over the Dukes at Autzen Stadium. ESPN’s Louis Riddick made an exciting comparison of Hill Jr. on social media.

“This young man has unreal upside! Jahmyr Gibbs-esque,” Riddick posted.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Against the Dukes, Hill Jr. had six carries for 76 yards and one touchdown. He also had a 40-yard reception. His longest run of the night occurred in the second quarter, when Hill Jr. rushed to the left for a 56-yard touchdown.

This young man has unreal upside! Jahmyr Gibbs-esque 🤔 https://t.co/3NFKDeFSyW — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 21, 2025

Hill Jr., being compared to Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, should excite Oregon fans. Gibbs is an explosive rusher who is viewed as one of the NFL's top running backs thanks to his production in Detroit's offense. Hill Jr. is in his true freshman season, and this is just the beginning of the running back’s career with the Ducks.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) interrupts as running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) is being interviewed after 44-30 win over Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dierre Hill Jr. Showcasing High Ceiling With Oregon

Hill Jr. is in his first season with the Oregon Ducks, and while he has the third most rushing yards on the team, he has been a critical part of the offense. The freshman totals 557 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 8.6 yards per run.

He also has 109 receiving yards and one touchdown, and is a valuable target for quarterback Dante Moore.

MORE: Three Biggest Takeaways From Oregon's Playoff Win Over James Madison

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Is Turning Heads For Ducks' Playoff Entrance

MORE: National Championship Betting Odds After Oregon's Win Over James Madison

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Hill Jr.'s talent showcases the immense depth of Oregon’s running back position. The team always has someone who can step in and make big plays, and Hill Jr. showcased that in the first round of the playoff. This is an aspect of Oregon's offense that can prove to be useful throughout the CFP as the Ducks push for a national championship.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With a stacked running back room, Hill Jr. may not have as many rushing yards as Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison, but that does not change his impact on the field. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein have given Hill Jr. several chances throughout the season, and the true freshman has taken advantage of every opportunity on the field.

“I think every week we’ve come in here and said ‘Watch his role’s going to continue to grow and continue to grow’,” Lanning said earlier in the season about Hill Jr. “And when you take advantage of opportunities, it will continue to grow.”

What should make Hill Jr.’s potential more exciting for Oregon fans is that he is just a true freshman. With him already showing his high potential and making big plays in critical games, this is just the beginning for him, and he can grow into an elite athlete.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Hill Jr. and Davison came in as freshmen this year and stepped up quickly for the Ducks. Having the two for potentially two more seasons sets up the Oregon Ducks’ offense for immense success. With Whittington in his final season with the program, Hill Jr. will likely see more opportunities in 2026. Hill Jr. could find himself in the Heisman Trophy race if he takes another step forward.

With how Hill Jr. performed against James Madison, the young running back could continue to play a critical role in the team’s playoff run.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES