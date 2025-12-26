The Oregon True Freshman That Could Be Key to a Deep Playoff Run

The Oregon Ducks’ offense received contribution across the roster in their first-round College Football Playoff (CFP) win over James Madison.

Six different players scored on the Ducks’ seven touchdowns, as the team put 51 points on the board. Among the players who found the end zone was true freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr., who also recorded the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any running back in the first round.

Oregon’s deep running back room this season is led by Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison, but if it can receive similar production to Hill as he had against the JMU, the Ducks’ rushing attack will be hard to stop.

How Dierre Hill Jr. Can Be Key to Oregon’s Success

Through the CFP first round, Hill’s carried the ball 65 times for 557 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also showed that he can be a dangerous target, with 11 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Hill carried the ball six times against JMU for 76 yards and a touchdown, and he caught a pass from Dante Moore for 40 yards. While Hill is third in the running back room in carries in 2025, he’s averaging the highest yards per carry with 8.6.

The freshman proved once again in the game vs. the Dukes that he has a skillset unlike any other back that Oregon has. During his touchdown run in the second quarter, Hill broke away for a 56-yard run. Later in the quarter, Hill skipped past the defense during his reception to advance the ball 40 yards down the field.

Whittington and Davison have shown they can be relied on to move the chains and find the end zone consistently. If Hill continues to make the most of his time on the field like he did against JMU, his blazing speed provides the Ducks with another weapon they can turn to in the postseason.

Matching Up with a Top Run Defense

Running the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders is easier said than done. Hill and the Oregon backfield will be challenged with getting past one of the nation’s top run defenses in the Orange Bowl.

Texas Tech’s defense is anchored by linebackers Jacob Rodriguez and David Bailey, who coach Dan Lanning praised for their ability to be disruptive in both the run game and rushing the passer.

One of the Ducks’ strengths this season is the production that they’ve received from players up and down the depth chart. Players have stayed ready and experienced success in games after playing little to no snaps in the prior outings.

“It's really difficult against a team like us, with what we have at tight end, we have a wideout, with what we have it back, and the ability to run the ball the way we’ve been able to do it, having a quarterback that can throw it anywhere and everywhere,” Lanning said.

“All those things are really added up,” he continued. “So, strength in numbers is something that's paid off for us all season, and now having those guys back and fresh. It definitely gives us the ability to attack people in different ways.”

Fans saw Davison helped to the locker room late in Oregon’s first-round game. Lanning downplayed his injury on Monday, saying that he thinks “he’ll be in good shape” for the quarterfinal game.

If Davison’s less than 100 hundred percent healthy entering the matchup against Texas Tech, Hill’s role in the rushing attack may become even more important.