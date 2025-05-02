Early Top-25 College Football Rankings Rearrange Oregon Ducks, Texas, Ohio State
A top-25 rankings for college football has been released before the 2025 by On3 and the top-10 teams might surprise you with the Oregon Ducks being ranked outside the top five. There will be another top-25 list released by On3 at the end of fall camp, as these rankings should reflect teams at the end of spring practices.
Texas takes the No. 1 spot in the latest rankings. Longhorn fans have been pining for more playing time for phenom quarterback Arch Manning, and they'll get their wish next season with former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers off to the NFL. Arch will lead a Texas team that narrowly lost the CFP semifinal to Ohio State. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will be back in Austin for his fifth season as the leader of the Longhorns.
On3's rankings could be heavily debated when it comes to the No. 2 spot which was given to Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish reached the national championship game last season, eventually giving way to Ohio State. Notre Dame lost alot of key pieces to the 2025 NFL Draft, including starting quarterback Riley Leonard. The Fighting Irish also lost their starting cornerback, linebacker, and safety, making coach Marcus Freeman's job much harder going into next season.
Behind Notre Dame is No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Penn State, and No. 5 Ohio State, followed by the Ducks.
Oregon comes in at No. 6 on On3's rankings of top college football teams going into the 2025 season. Dan Lanning returns for his fourth season with Oregon and has an arsenal of recruits and transfer portal additions at his disposal. Quarterback Dante Moore, who was once committed to Oregon before going to UCLA and then finding his way back to Eugene, is expected to command the offense.
Oregon's coaching staff is back together for another season. Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi will be at Lanning's side once more, with Stein hoping to send yet another Oregon quarterback to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation.
Oregon's biggest strength, and the reason Ducks fans might have Oregon higher than No. 6 in their personal rankings going into next season, is the depth of the running back room. The last two seasons saw former Ducks Bucky Irving and Jordan James both have wildly successful years, and this season should be no different for Oregon. Transfer portal addition Makhi Hughes looks set to lead a running back room that includes returner Jayden Limar and true freshman Jordan Davison, who was recruited from Mater Dei High School.
Oregon wide receiver and true freshman Dakorien Moore alone could have the Ducks higher than No. 6 on On3's latest rankings. Moore has all the makings of a star receiver and his catches and separation at the Oregon spring game proved what Ducks fans have been saying all winter, that Moore has the chance to be the No. 1 option for Dante Moore.