5-Star Jared Curtis, 4-Star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt ‘Leaning’ To Commit To Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are in tight recruiting battles with the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes for quarterback Jared Curtis and wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Recruiting expert Tom Loy gives Oregon the edge for both of them.

Cory Pappas

Nashville Christian quarterback Jared Curtis poses for portrait on campus Thursday, March 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Jared Curtis Feature 004
Nashville Christian quarterback Jared Curtis poses for portrait on campus Thursday, March 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Jared Curtis Feature 004 / George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks are predicted to land both five-star quarterback Jared Curtis and four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt according to national recruiting analyst Tom Loy. 

Loy went on the 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show to further talk about each of their recruitments and where they stand. 

Recruiting Expert Gives Oregon Edge For Jared Curtis

Nashville Christian quarterback Jared Curtis (2) drops back to throw the ball in the red zone against Fayetteville during the
Nashville Christian quarterback Jared Curtis (2) drops back to throw the ball in the red zone against Fayetteville during the first quarter of their TSSAA football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 at Nashville Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee. / George Robinson / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jared Curtis is a 6-3, 225 pound quarterback out of Nashville, Tennessee. Curtis is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite. It is a neck and neck battle between Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Georgia coach Kirby Smart for who lands the highly touted Curtis. Tom Loy does give Oregon the slight edge.

“One day he is feeling Oregon, one day he is feeling Georgia. I think people inside his family are kind of preferring the Bulldogs,” Loy said. “I think that Jared’s gut feeling is leaning towards Oregon. I’m going to lean towards Oregon because I think in the end, that’s what Jared wants."

Furthermore, Loy went on to say that this race is so close, that Curtis is going to be meeting with both offensive coordinators again this week; Mike Bobo with Georgia and Will Stein with Oregon. Curtis’s commitment date could get pushed back from Monday. 

“Everybody around him says he doesn’t know for sure. He is going to meet with Mike Bobo at Georgia and Will Stein at Oregon. He’s going to meet with them once, potentially twice this week before he makes a decision,” Loy said. “They have an decision made for an announcement on Monday afternoon. There is still an outside shot it gets postponed because it is that close.”

Loy also added that the Curtis decision could play a role in the decision for fellow class of 2026 five-star, offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. Curtis and Cantwell know each other. 

“There could be some interesting repercussions and how this plays out because I know we have been talking about Jackson Cantwell, five-star offensive tackle…It wouldn’t shock me if ends up seeing where Jared decides to go,” Loy said. “Those guys (Cantwell and Curtis) talk regularity, I know that for a fact. One decision from Jared could play a big factor in Jackson, who he wants to protect in college.”

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Between Oregon and Ohio State

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring ga
Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is a 6-2, 180 pound wide receiver out of Santa Ana, California. He is rated as a four-star wide receiver and ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. 

Loy also sees Dixon-Wyatt committing to Oregon, although like Curtis, it is very close. 

“I think when Kayden Dixon-Wyatt makes his decision, it will be Oregon or Ohio State. USC is going to battle over the next couple days. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt knows where he wants to go. He’s got his mind made up, but I do think it’s a lot of back and forth,” Loy said. “I’m going to give a slight edge to Oregon right now, but really close with Ohio State.”

