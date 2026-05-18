Effect That 24-Team Playoff Would Have Had on Previous Oregon Teams
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The College Football Playoff has been gaining momentum for 24 teams. The playoff went from four teams to 12 teams for the 2024 season and the field could double in the near future.
How would this have affected the Oregon Ducks if it was implemented in the original College Football Playoff back in 2014?
College Football Changes
College football made a massive change of how they would crown a champion when they shifted from the BCS to the College Football Playoff. Starting in the 2014 season, college football adopted the four-team playoff to determine the national champion.
This format made it so the top four teams in the final rankings would play in a single elimination four-team bracket with No. 1 playing No. 4 in one semifinal and No. 2 playing No. 3 in the other semifinal. The two winners would advance to the National Championship game.
In the first year of this format, Oregon earned the No. 2 ranking and played No. 3 ranked Florida State in the first ever playoff semifinal game. Oregon won this game at the Rose Bowl and advanced to the title game. They played the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes after their upset win over the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Ohio State would go on to beat Oregon in the national title.
If instead of this format being four teams and started as 24 teams, Oregon would have made the playoff eight times.
This would be tied for the seventh most in this time period with the Utah Utes. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes would be tied for 12 playoff appearnces.
In a 24-team field, former Oregon star quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Bo Nix would have each played in the playoff. Herbert and Nix wound up just short making the playoff in their final season with the Ducks.
In Herbert's last season with Oregon in 2019, the Ducks won the Pac-12 conference championship and earned a spot in the Rose Bowl. Their two losses in the regular season were too much to overcome. They just missed the top four.
In Bo Nix's final season with Oregon in 2023, Oregon was in a pseudo win-and-get-in game against the rival Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship. Washington beat Oregon and the Ducks narrowly missed out on the playoff again.
The past two seasons in the 12-team format, Oregon has been able to make it in. The Ducks were the No. 1 ranked team in 2024 and the No. 5 ranked team in 2025. Overall, they have made the playoff three times and will be looking to make it a fourth in 2026.
However, there are higher goals now in Eugene. The Ducks are still chasing theirn first national championship in program history. With a team expected to compete for a title in 2026, will this be the year they finally get it done?
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1