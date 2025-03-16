National Analyst Predicts Oregon Ducks to Win National Championship In ‘Near Future’
The Oregon Ducks have one of the winningest programs in all of college football over the past two decades. Despite this, they have not yet won the ultimate prize in the sport, a national championship.
In this time span, Oregon has been right on the door step multiple times. This includes two appearances in the National Championship in 2010 and 2014. The Ducks fell short both times, to Auburn and Ohio State.
In 2024, it looked like it was going to be Oregon’s time. The Ducks went a perfect 13-0 through the regular season and won the Big Ten championship. Oregon entered the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 overall seed, but fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl.
David Pollack High On Oregon's Future
College football analyst David Pollack believes that a national championship will be coming to Eugene sooner rather than later.
“Oregon’s going to win a national championship in the very near future,” Pollack said. “Oregon was the best team all year until Ohio State got hot.”
The Ducks beat the Buckeyes in the regular season, but Ohio State got their revenge when it mattered most and rode that momentum all the way towards a national title. Pollack still likes where the Ducks are headed.
“I’m buying all the stock I can. With NIL, Phil Knight, the boosters, the money, the facilities,” Pollack said. “Dan Lanning, the coach, the mind, the person. All in.”
Winningest College Football Programs In Last 20 Years
A few of the winningest programs in college football the past 20 years in college football in addition to Oregon are the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Ohio State Buckeyes. All four of these teams have won multiple national championships in this time span.
Even with multiple programs winning titles over that tie period, there was one program that separated themselves from the pack and were the gold standard in college football. That would be Alabama, led. by coach Nick Saban.
Saban's Alabama teams from 2007 through 2023 won six national titles and won the SEC nine times. His overall record with the Tide was a jaw dropping 201-29.
Lanning's Ducks Improving Each Year
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has given Ducks fans reason to be very optimistic about the future in Eugene. Lanning took over as Oregon coach after Mario Cristobal's departure for the Miami Hurricanes following the 2021 season.
In his first season, Lanning had Oregon in the thick of the College Football Playoff race and finsihed the 2022 season with a 10-3 record. Oregon improved in Lanning's second year, where they went 11-2 with a Fiesta Bowl victory.
Year three was another step forward for Oregon under Lanning as they won the Big Ten championship and made the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 team in the land.