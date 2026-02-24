Oregon Ducks Set Official Visit with Top Defensive Line Recruit

After naming the Oregon Ducks in his top 10 programs, four-star defensive line recruit Marcus Fakatou locked in an official visit with the team.

Fakatou will be in Eugene on June 12, according to Rivals, as one of the four official visits he has scheduled. The four-star lineman also set dates with Ohio State, Texas, and Michigan, but plans to have an official with Notre Dame, Georgia, and Penn State as well, per Rivals.

Fakatou is ranked as the No. 28 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 defensive lineman, and the No. 2 prospect from California, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Oregon’s Recruiting Success

The Oregon Ducks are off to a hot start with their 2027 recruiting class, and they can use that momentum as they target Fakatou. The Ducks have treated the defensive lineman as a priority, making a strong impression on him.

“The coaches came in to see me twice during the contact period and I like those guys a lot,” Fakatou told Rivals. “I’ve been there a few times, love the atmosphere and the energy and really fit in well there.”

Oregon has received five commits from the 2027 class, which is ranked No. 13 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten, per Rivals. Since taking over the program, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has helped the Ducks become one of the nation’s top recruiters, and the culture in Eugene can help the program in their pursuit of Fakatou.

Marcus Fakatou’s Fit with the Oregon Ducks

As the No. 2-ranked defensive lineman, Fakatou is a high-profile prospect, and his commitment would help the Ducks' defense stay consistent for several years. The program has done well in developing defensive linemen and is entering the 2026 season with high anticipation.

The Ducks are retaining all of their starters across the defensive line, and by returning, they can boost their NFL Draft stock and potentially be high picks in 2027. With that, there could be competition for defensive line starters following the 2026 season.

Oregon landed talented defensive linemen in the 2026 class, including four-star Anthony Jones and Tony Cumberland, and can compete for playing time as true freshmen in 2026. With the possibility of losing several defensive linemen in 2027, the two could develop into key players on defense, keeping up the success for another year.

In addition to Jones and Cumberland, if Fakatou commits to the Ducks, he could see the field early. Lanning has proven that if a player is good enough, they can earn playing time, even as a true freshman. With the possibility of losing several defensive linemen in 2027, Oregon could be a perfect landing spot for Fakatou.

The Ducks have built a strong defensive line unit and can develop their players at a high level. Oregon's defense finished the 2025 season ranked No. 7 in the FBS, allowing 273.7 yards per game. With Fakatou's potential, his commitment could ensure Oregon's defensive line is dominant in the trenches for the next several years.