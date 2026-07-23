Three Oregon Ducks Recruits Who Are Better Than Their Rankings

The Oregon Ducks continue to progress well when it comes to the recruiting class of 2027, as the Ducks have the No. 2-ranked class in the country, according to 247Sports. While they have found themselves in a position to land the high-caliber recruits and players who have made a name for themselves on the field, they have also landed some recruits who have flown under the radar.

These three recruits have flown under the radar throughout their high school career thus far, but should be ranked higher than they already are.

Three-Star Edge Rusher Achilles Reyna

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three-star Oregon EDGE and defensive lineman commit Achilles Reyna is arguably the most underrated commit that the Ducks have in the class of 2027. He ranks as the No. 40 defensive lineman in the cycle, according to ESPN, but the versatility is what he brings to the table that many can't. He has a great frame, as he currently measures in at 6-7 and 250 pounds, according to ESPN, which is exceptional size off the EDGE, but also a frame that will allow him to slide to the middle.

If he finds himself the opportunity to play one of the positions full-time, he can be an elite player because he has a deep bag of pass-rushing moves, and his run-stuffing ability is more natural than that of the majority of recruits.

Three-Star Receiver Malachi Garlington

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three-star Ducks wide receiver commit Malachi Garlington isn't exactly the most flashy commit on paper, but there is a reason that coach Dan Lanning and his staff wanted to take his commitment, despite being able to recruit the best wide receivers in the class, such as five-star recruits Xavier Sabb and Dakota Guerrant. Garlington is a jack of all trades, but there are still things that he does elite, such as his ability to gain yards after catching the ball.

He is also an elite route runner and is only expected to get better entering his senior season at Nelson, which has been the trend throughout his high school career thus far. Garlington is an elite wide receiver who has been overlooked, as being ranked as the No. 54 wide receiver on Rivals doesn't do him justice.

Three-Star Linebacker Sam Ngata

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three-star Oregon Ducks linebacker and legacy commit Sam Ngata is a key piece to this recruiting class, as he was the first linebacker to announce his commitment to the Ducks. Ngata is an excellent linebacker who has learned from a legend in the game, as his father is former Oregon superstar defensive lineman and former NFL star Haloti Ngata. While the two didn't play the same position, there are still some obvious traits that Ngata took from his father.

Arguably the best trait that Ngata has taken from his father is his ability to shed a block. This has allowed him to be a real difference-maker when it comes to stopping the run and rushing the passer. He has also improved tremendously when it comes to moving in zone coverage across the field. He is ranked as the No. 34 linebacker by Rivals, but he shouldn't be overlooked when making the jump to college.

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