Evan Stewart Eyeing Potential Injury Return in College Football Playoff

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks might be getting back to full strength at the perfect time. While the Ducks currently lead the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders 3-0 in the Orange Bowl, one of Oregon’s top wide receivers could soon make his return to help lead the Ducks to their first national championship in program history.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart, who has missed the entire season with a right knee injury that he suffered in June, is eyeing a return if the Ducks defeat Texas Tech and advance to the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson. However, if the Ducks' season ends against the Red Raiders, Stewart's status is even more unclear.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before his right knee injury in June, Stewart was expected to be one of the top wide receivers on Oregon’s roster this season. Last season, Stewart was third on the Ducks in receiving behind former Oregon wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holdon, collecting 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns.

Evan Stewart's Potential Return

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8), wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) and wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrate a play during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

If the Ducks defeat the Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl and advance to the CFP Semifinal, the return of Stewart could be huge for the Ducks and their quest to deliver their first national championship to Eugene, a goal that generations of Ducks fans have been dreaming of.

Oregon, despite several injuries to its explosive offense, was able to find a way to earn a spot in the CFP with key wins down the stretch against the No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes, No. 16 USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies to finish the regular season with an 11-1 record.

Oregon’s one loss this season came at home against the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, where they fell 30-20 on Oct. 11. Oregon could potentially have a rematch against the Hoosiers in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl if both teams advance, and Stewart’s return could help lift the Ducks to a spot in the national championship game on Jan. 19.

Why Oregon Can Be Most Dangerous Playoff Team

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Having been sidelined since the Ducks’ road November win against Iowa, wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. made their return from injury in Oregon’s 51-34 first-round home CFP victory over the No. 12 James Madison Dukes on Dec. 20 at Autzen Stadium.

During the absence of Moore, Gary Bryant Jr., and Stewart, several players on Oregon’s offense stepped up to help lead the Ducks to the CFP Quarterfinal, including wide receivers Malik Benson, Jeremiah McClellan, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Benson has become a fan favorite this season for the Ducks, leading Oregon in receiving with 36 receptions for 645 yards and six touchdowns. In Oregon’s first round CFP win over James Madison, Benson collected a season high five receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Benson looks to continue to make an impact against Texas Tech.

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, left, and Malik Benson celebrate Benson’s third-quarter touchdown against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Moore and Bryant Jr., along with a potential return of Stewart, star quarterback Dante Moore has multiple offensive weapons that he can rely on, making Oregon arguably one of the most dangerous remaining teams in the CFP.

