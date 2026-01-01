Evan Stewart Eyeing Potential Injury Return in College Football Playoff
The No. 5 Oregon Ducks might be getting back to full strength at the perfect time. While the Ducks currently lead the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders 3-0 in the Orange Bowl, one of Oregon’s top wide receivers could soon make his return to help lead the Ducks to their first national championship in program history.
Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart, who has missed the entire season with a right knee injury that he suffered in June, is eyeing a return if the Ducks defeat Texas Tech and advance to the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson. However, if the Ducks' season ends against the Red Raiders, Stewart's status is even more unclear.
Before his right knee injury in June, Stewart was expected to be one of the top wide receivers on Oregon’s roster this season. Last season, Stewart was third on the Ducks in receiving behind former Oregon wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holdon, collecting 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns.
Evan Stewart's Potential Return
If the Ducks defeat the Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl and advance to the CFP Semifinal, the return of Stewart could be huge for the Ducks and their quest to deliver their first national championship to Eugene, a goal that generations of Ducks fans have been dreaming of.
Oregon, despite several injuries to its explosive offense, was able to find a way to earn a spot in the CFP with key wins down the stretch against the No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes, No. 16 USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies to finish the regular season with an 11-1 record.
Oregon’s one loss this season came at home against the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, where they fell 30-20 on Oct. 11. Oregon could potentially have a rematch against the Hoosiers in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl if both teams advance, and Stewart’s return could help lift the Ducks to a spot in the national championship game on Jan. 19.
Why Oregon Can Be Most Dangerous Playoff Team
Having been sidelined since the Ducks’ road November win against Iowa, wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. made their return from injury in Oregon’s 51-34 first-round home CFP victory over the No. 12 James Madison Dukes on Dec. 20 at Autzen Stadium.
During the absence of Moore, Gary Bryant Jr., and Stewart, several players on Oregon’s offense stepped up to help lead the Ducks to the CFP Quarterfinal, including wide receivers Malik Benson, Jeremiah McClellan, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
Benson has become a fan favorite this season for the Ducks, leading Oregon in receiving with 36 receptions for 645 yards and six touchdowns. In Oregon’s first round CFP win over James Madison, Benson collected a season high five receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Benson looks to continue to make an impact against Texas Tech.
With Moore and Bryant Jr., along with a potential return of Stewart, star quarterback Dante Moore has multiple offensive weapons that he can rely on, making Oregon arguably one of the most dangerous remaining teams in the CFP.
