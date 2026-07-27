Every Position Battle That Will Define Oregon Ducks' Season

The Oregon Ducks have some high expectations when it comes to competing for the Big Ten Conference Championship in 2026, but Oregon still has some position battles left to play out in fall camp, leaving Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff with some potentially difficult decisions.

The Ducks have a roster filled with veterans like quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Evan Stewart, and defensive linemen Bear Alexander, Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, and A'Mauri Washington on all the team.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), head coach Dan Lanning and defensive back Brandon Finney (4) throw oranges following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, there are a few position groups that have yet to be figured out, and they are more than likely going to impact Oregon's season.

Offensive Tackle

Names to Know: Fox Crader, Gernorris Wilson, Tommy Tofi, Ziyare Addison, Trent Ferguson, Immanuel Iheanacho

There are three starting spots available on the offensive line with only center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu and right guard Dave Iuli returning in the fall. While the middle of the line feels somewhat strong thanks to Laloulu and Iuli, the offensive tackle position battles feel much more important to Oregon's success on offense.

Oregon’s Anthony Jones Jr., left, and offensive lineman Fox Crader, right, square off during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Protecting quarterback Dante Moore is paramount, but so is establishing a run game for the Ducks offense in order to stay two-dimensional. Offensive line coach A'lique Terry has had success patching together offensive lines with new transfers, and the Ducks seemingly trust their in-house options heading into 2026 with Yale transfer Michael Bennett the only offensive lineman added in the portal.

Crader and Wilson bring some more experience to the table, but Tofi shined in the spring game. Meanwhile, Iheanacho is a former five-star recruit who could see the field early, although it feels unlikely that he can work his way into the starting offensive line without enrolling early.

Safety

Names to Know: Aaron Flowers, Trey McNutt, Peyton Woodyard, Jett Washington

The Ducks have plenty of options at safety for whoever starts next to Minnesota transfer Koi Perich, under the safe assumption that Perich will start.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) is tackled by Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) and defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flowers held the spot next to former Oregon safety and current Chicago Bears rookie Dillon Thieneman, but that does not guarantee him the job in 2026. Flowers finished the season with 70 total tackles in 15 games, intercepting one pass and forcing two fumbles. That experience may win out in the end, but the Ducks do have some talent in the safety room.

Woodyard is a former Alabama transfer who saw some action in 2025, and McNutt is relatively unknown after a broken leg caused him to miss his entire freshman year. Washington is a former five-star recruit that brings a high ceiling to the battle. Whoever doesn't win this position battle will likely still see the field as part of the rotation, especially later in games if the Ducks can prioritize younger players' development with the score out of reach.

No. 3 Wide Receiver

Names to Know: Jeremiah McClellan, Iverson Hooks

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kevin Levy (24) during the second half at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore figure to be the team's top two wide receivers, and two of the top targets for Dante Moore alongside tight end Jamari Johnson.

Receiver Jeremiah McClellan flashed with some remarkable catches during the 2025 season, but he will may find himself in a position battle with UAB transfer Iverson Hooks, who enters the Big Ten as one of the highest-graded receivers from last season.

While the Ducks could very well have Hooks and McClellan on the field at the same time, Oregon also leaned heavily on 21-personnel with talented running backs like Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. to turn to in 2025. Some of those personnel decisions may have been guided by injuries to the wide receiver room, but the battle for targets as the third wide receiver in the Ducks' offense will be one to watch.

Also of intrigue are the receivers behind Stewart, Moore, McClellan, and Hooks. Will true freshmen like Gatlin Bair, Hudson Lewis, or Messiah Hampton break into the rotation?

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