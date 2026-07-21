Oregon Ducks Receivers Turn Heads With National Ranking

The Oregon Ducks' offense is expected to have a major season when it comes to the passing game, as the Ducks have received some major recognition when compared to the rest of the passing offenses in the nation.

The Ducks' receiving corps ranks as the nation's No. 4 group, according to Athlon Sports' reporter Steven Lassan. The Ducks have plenty of returning players in the wide receiver group, but the Ducks will also have some new faces on campus, which will only help quarterback Dante Moore and this offense along the way.

Who Oregon Ducks Lost

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon lost two major contributors to the NFL Draft, as the Ducks lost starting wide receiver Malik Benson and standout tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Both players played a key role in the offense, as Benson finished last season with 719 receiving yards and six touchdowns, while Sadiq finished the season with 560 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Both players were top receivers for Moore and this offense, but luckily for the Ducks, the players that they are returning patch the losses.

Oregon Ducks' Returning Receivers

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore brings down a reception under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon will be returning a plethora of key receivers. Arguably the biggest player that the Ducks will be retaining is star wide receiver Evan Stewart, who missed all of 2025 after suffering a season-ending torn patellar tendon. While the injury recovery was lengthy, the talented prospect is expected to contribute in 2026.

Another player that the Ducks will be returning is wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Moore showed plenty of promise a season ago and will be taking on an even bigger role with the Ducks now that he is entering his second season with the program. Last season, he finished with 497 receiving yards, along with three touchdowns. This season, he could possibly push nearly 1,000 yards if he receives more targets, as last season he finished with 34 receptions, but this season he can expect more.

The Ducks are also returning wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, who is entering his third season with the program, as he is set to be a key contributor for the Eugene-based program yet again. He finished last season with 557 receiving yards and three touchdowns, but similar to Moore, he could find himself improving both statistics drastically.

As for the tight end position, Oregon will be returning Jamari Johnson, who was the primary backup to Sadiq but would have been a starter for most college teams a season ago. Johnson is a freak athlete thanks to his rare mixture of size, speed, and reliability, which leads many to believe that he could be the breakout athlete on the Ducks' team this year. He finished last season with 510 yards, which is slightly under Sadiq, but he only had three touchdowns.

New Targets for Oregon Ducks

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have plenty of new names who could be contributing at a high level this season. The most likely player to make a major contribution is UAB transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks. Hooks finished last season with nearly 1,000 yards, as he finished with 927 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He could find himself having a major season with the Ducks before potentially becoming the next wide receiver to be drafted in the NFL Draft from the program.

The Ducks also have some freshmen to consider as potential contributors. The players to watch the closest include tight end Kendre Harrison, wide receiver Jalen Lott, wide receiver Gatlin Blair, and wide receiver Messiah Hampton.

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