Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Shows True Colors At Local Elementary School

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walked in Mrs. White's second grade class room at Thurston Elementary School in Eugene and jaws dropped as the children realized who came to visit. Squeals and high fives ensued as a real-life hero sat down to thank the class for a kindness they showed him.

"Going back a few months ago, (this) second grade (class) sent me a lot of letters to my locker. I had the chance to open them up. Shed a tear a couple times reading it, but overall I just wanted to come back, say hey to the kids, bring my book to them. Giving back to the community - That's all it's all about. I enjoy it," Moore said.

Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Turns Fan Mail Into Heartfelt Visit

Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Iowa hawkeyes ducks big ten playoff heisman classy pray teammate leader dan lanning injury | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

One little girl read her letter out loud to the class and Moore.

"Dante Moore taught me, you can be nice and follow your dreams, and you should never doubt yourself," she said as Moore grinned.

Moore also brought each of the kids one of his children's books that he signed.

Moore's children's book is titled "From Journey to Dreams" is the story of Mr. 4000 and based on his own path and goals of growing up to be a star football player. Moore shares how the journey is just as important as the dream, and reminds young readers to stay determined.

His book is available on Amazon and his shop, which includes exclusive t-shirts, hoodies and hats.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore bows in prayer before the game against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore's teammate Bear Alexander also joined him at the school visit. The two made their way into the school gym so Moore could read his children's book aloud to the delight of the school.

He left a final message to the kids at the elementary school.

"You are capable of greatness and your story is waiting to be written. Thank you guys," Moore said.

Moore's character has shined during his time in Eugene. Entering his second season as Oregon's starting quarterback, Moore has become a leader in the locker room, on the field and in the community.

As one of the faces of college football and a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, Moore's efforts show how important it is to him to build roots in the Eugene community.

It's not the first time he's gone the extra mile to make sure that Ducks fans feel his love.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore's History Of Classy Moves

In 2025, after beating Northwestern 34-14, Moore showed why he is quickly becoming a fan favorite by staying on Martin Field late to sign some gear for two young fans, who were overwhelmed with excitement. His leadership reaches beyond the field, making sure the Ducks culture is welcoming and full of humility.

Core memory for these kids 🥹



These young fans couldn’t believe Dante Moore stuck around to sign their Oregon gear 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/sf4hgxpD9Q — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 13, 2025

There were countless moments like that last season and it appears that Moore plans to prioritize the community again in 2026.

Moore's commitment to connection is also evident in his relationships with his teammates.

His former leading receiver, Malik Benson was surprised by the by with sheer effort Moore puts in to get to know his teammates on a personal level.

Now with the Las Vegas Raiders after being selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Benson offered a revealing look behind the scenes during a recentinterview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benson gave examples like how Moore would take out the entire receiving room to dinner or make time to just get to know one another. Benson said he never had a quarterback go to the lengths that Moore did.

“There was times where I'll hear a knock on my door, and (Moore) would just pull up, and he'll just chill there for hours. We’d just be talking about a whole bunch of things. Honestly, I feel like that's why me and him were so close," Benson told Amaranthus.

When the two teammates hung out, Benson appreciated that Moore didn't focus talking about football. Instead, he’d ask questions about his background or family.

Moore's efforts in the community and with his teammates won't show up on a state sheet, but it is absolutely adding to his Duck legacy. His impact is clearly already stretching beyond Autzen Stadium.

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