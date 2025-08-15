Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Josh Allen Leads, Justin Herbert Outside Top 10
With NFL preseason underway and the regular season quickly approaching, fantasy football drafts are also starting to come to the forefront of the mind.
What do the rankings look like for the top quarterbacks in fantasy football for the 2025 season? As expected, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, and Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts top a majority of the rankings.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert just missed the top-10, as the former Oregon Ducks star sits at No. 11. Interestingly, Denver Broncos signal-caller Bo Nix is above his fellow former Duck, ranked No. 8.
Here are the top 10 fantasy football quarterbacks according to ESPN:
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
10. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Justin Herbert's Fantasy Football Outlook
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is entering his sixth year in the NFL, and the former Oregon Ducks star is one of the more polarizing quarterbacks in the league when it comes to ranking him among the rest of the NFL's best signal-callers.
According to ESPN, Herbert is the No. 11 fantasy football quarterback for the 2025 season, just missing the top-10.
Some believe Herbert to be a truly elite quarterback while others point to his lack of playoff success so far. Regardless, Herbert is a consistent option in fantasy football leagues as the 2025 NFL season approaches. Where does the Chargers quarterback sit in fantasy rankings?
Over his five-year career, Herbert has thrown over 20 touchdowns in every season. He's shown a proven ability to protect the ball, and he is also good for the occasional rushing touchdown. However, his ranking could be impacted by Harbaugh's affinity for running the football. Besides his 2023 season which was cut short due to injury, Herbert threw the fewest pass attempts of his NFL
What Harbaugh Said About Herbert
Earlier in the offseason, Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was interviewed by NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl and Manti Te'o, and Harbaugh praised his quarterback, as always.
"I see him at the level, just the highest level as a quarterback. First five seasons, nobody's thrown for more yards in the history of the NFL, and everything he does is, you just don't change a thing, but whatever it is, conditioning, it's too easy. Everything we do, we try to pull him back, because you never have to talk him into doing anything. He's been in here every day."
One of the bigger questions surrounding Herbert and the Chargers has been the weapons on offense, especially after receiver Mike Williams retired in July after reuniting with the team and signing a deal in free agency. Los Angeles has since brought back receiver Keenan Allen while Ladd McConkey is expected to continue to grow as a reliable option for Herbert and Los Angeles.