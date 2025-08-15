Ducks Digest

Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Josh Allen Leads, Justin Herbert Outside Top 10

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leads the latest fantasy football rankings for quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert just missed the top 10 despite the former Oregon Ducks star finishing the 2024 season as a top quarterback in fantasy football.

Charlie Viehl

Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws on the sidelines during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws on the sidelines during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With NFL preseason underway and the regular season quickly approaching, fantasy football drafts are also starting to come to the forefront of the mind.

What do the rankings look like for the top quarterbacks in fantasy football for the 2025 season? As expected, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, and Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts top a majority of the rankings.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert just missed the top-10, as the former Oregon Ducks star sits at No. 11. Interestingly, Denver Broncos signal-caller Bo Nix is above his fellow former Duck, ranked No. 8.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) reacts during training camp at The Bolt.
Aug 7, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) reacts during training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here are the top 10 fantasy football quarterbacks according to ESPN:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
10. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

MORE: Oregon Ducks' A'lique Terry Addresses Offensive Line's Cohesiveness

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Why Jurrion Dickey Is Suspended

MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Shocking Denver Broncos' Quarterback Bo Nix Cut Prediction

MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Oregon Ducks Shake Up Standings

Justin Herbert's Fantasy Football Outlook

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is entering his sixth year in the NFL, and the former Oregon Ducks star is one of the more polarizing quarterbacks in the league when it comes to ranking him among the rest of the NFL's best signal-callers.

According to ESPN, Herbert is the No. 11 fantasy football quarterback for the 2025 season, just missing the top-10.

Some believe Herbert to be a truly elite quarterback while others point to his lack of playoff success so far. Regardless, Herbert is a consistent option in fantasy football leagues as the 2025 NFL season approaches. Where does the Chargers quarterback sit in fantasy rankings?

Over his five-year career, Herbert has thrown over 20 touchdowns in every season. He's shown a proven ability to protect the ball, and he is also good for the occasional rushing touchdown. However, his ranking could be impacted by Harbaugh's affinity for running the football. Besides his 2023 season which was cut short due to injury, Herbert threw the fewest pass attempts of his NFL

What Harbaugh Said About Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh during training camp at The Bolt.
Aug 7, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh during training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Earlier in the offseason, Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was interviewed by NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl and Manti Te'o, and Harbaugh praised his quarterback, as always.

"I see him at the level, just the highest level as a quarterback. First five seasons, nobody's thrown for more yards in the history of the NFL, and everything he does is, you just don't change a thing, but whatever it is, conditioning, it's too easy. Everything we do, we try to pull him back, because you never have to talk him into doing anything. He's been in here every day."

One of the bigger questions surrounding Herbert and the Chargers has been the weapons on offense, especially after receiver Mike Williams retired in July after reuniting with the team and signing a deal in free agency. Los Angeles has since brought back receiver Keenan Allen while Ladd McConkey is expected to continue to grow as a reliable option for Herbert and Los Angeles.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football