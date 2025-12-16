Why Justin Herbert's Confidence Is Peaking At The Right Time

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert made NFL history on Sunday afternoon when the Los Angeles Chargers ended the Kansas City Chiefs decade plus playoff streak in Arrowhead Stadium. Herbert, as he’s become accustomed to doing, gritted out an impressive performance while being injured and constantly under pressure.

Herbert passed three-time Super Bowl champion and league MVP Patrick Mahomes for the second-most passing yards by a player in their first six NFL seasons of all time. Herbert, who owns the record through five seasons, is closing in on the all-time record set by Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning with three regular-season games remaining.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Herbert is no stranger to running up gaudy passing statistics, having thrown for 10,541 passing yards, 95 passing touchdowns, and a career 64 percent completion percentage while playing for the Oregon Ducks, his hometown school. It was there that Herbert’s talent was shown through, and he developed into one of the most sought-after players in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Now, six seasons into his career, it’s looking like he may have been underrated coming out, as he was the third quarterback taken off the board after Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. Herbert never received the accolades and honors he probably deserved at Oregon, and that has helped him at the NFL level. Although he's extremely talented, he’s comfortable as the underdog.

Herbert’s confidence is brimming as he continues to overcome one obstacle after another. One of the biggest factors in his clear glow up is his ability to run the football when plays break down. At Oregon, Herbert only ran for 560 yards in 42 appearances. So far this season, Herbert has a career-high 419 rushing yards with an impressive 6.1 yards per attempt. Doing this while injured makes it all the more impressive.

"I think it's getting better. I had a much better grip on the ball," Herbert said on Sunday. "I didn't really take any snaps from under center this week but I didn't really feel like I needed to, and it wasn't going to be a concern. I went out and felt better and as long as we're going in the right direction, I think that's a good thing."

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs off field after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The last time Herbert donned an Oregon uniform, he was leading Oregon to a Rose Bowl win en route to being named Offensive MVP of the game. While winning the MVP of the league this season may not be realistic, when the question of which player means the most to their team in the NFL is asked, Herbert’s name belongs at the very top of the list.

Herbert’s confidence is at an all-time high, and he’s just coming off defeating Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes head-to-head in a six-day span. The Chargers are as dangerous as any team heading into the playoffs because they have one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

