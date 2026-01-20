Fernando Mendoza Opens Up About Touchdown Play That Beat Miami and Oregon

After winning the College Football Playoff National Championship, Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza spoke about his touchdown rush on a pivotal fourth down in the fourth quarter, giving Indiana a two-score lead over the Miami Hurricanes. In an interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter, Mendoza revealed that the quarterback run that beat Miami is the "same exact play" that beat Oregon in the regular season.

"Nearly a throw, nearly a throw. It was a very similar play - it was basically the same exact play that we won when we came back at Autzen Stadium at Oregon," Mendoza told Van Pelt.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) an D'Angelo Ponds (5) kiss the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before deciding to go for it, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti called a timeout. What followed was a diving touchdown run by the Heisman Trophy winner, one that essentially sealed the national title.

"I see half the field going zone, half the field going man, and I’m like, ‘Wow, like, if it’s man, supposed to throw it. If it’s zone, I’m supposed to run it.’ So I’m like, ‘You know what? Screw it. I’m going to bet on myself. I’m going to die on that field, and we got in," Mendoza said to Van Pelt about the play.

Monday's championship game featured Indiana, a team that beat Oregon twice during the season and Miami, a team that is coached by former Ducks coach Mario Cristobal. While Oregon fans might have felt conflicted during the game, that quarterback draw on fourth down might have looked familiar, and Mendoza confirmed it.

Mendoza used his legs a number of times in Indiana's first win over Oregon in the regular season, picking up a key third-down conversion with the quarterback draw. He threw the go-ahead touchdown on a back shoulder pass to receiver Elijah Sarratt in the end zone.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs with the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Indiana quarterback finished the first game against the Ducks with 215 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. On the ground, Mendoza rushed six times for 31 yards.

The second meeting between Oregon and Indiana was far less competitive as the Hoosiers ran away from the Ducks in the Peach Bowl in the CFP semifinals. In the Hoosiers' 56-22 win over Oregon, Mendoza completed 17 of 20 pass attempts for five touchdowns and 177 passing yards against the Ducks.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Final AP Top 25 Poll

Oregon only lost twice during the season, both times to the eventual national champion. As a result, the Ducks finished at No. 4 in the final AP Top 25 Poll of the season. At 16-0, Indiana was the unanimous No. 1 team followed by No. 2 Miami and No. 3 Ole Miss.

No. 5 Ohio State rounds out the top five. Here is the full AP Top 25 Poll after Monday night's title game:

1. Indiana

2. Miami

3. Ole Miss

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Georgia

7. Texas Tech

8. Texas A&M

9. Alabama

10. Notre Dame

11. BYU

12. Texas

13. Oklahoma

14. Utah

15. Vanderbilt

16. Virginia

17. Iowa

18. Tulane

19. James Madison

20. USC

21. Michigan

22. Houston

23. Navy

24. North Texas

25. TCU