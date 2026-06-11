First Look at 'Tokyo' Shoe Collab Between Nike and Oregon

A first look has officially been released of a new shoe that is a collaboration design between Nike, and Ducks of a Feather, a brand originally created by Oregon's NIL collective Division Street.

According to the official Ducks of a Feather website, "Ducks of a Feather unites the passion of University of Oregon Athletics with the pulse of culture, creating unforgettable moments that inspire and connect our community. Together, we all fly higher."

Introducing the New "Tokyo" Shoe

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FIRST LOOK: Ducks of a Feather x Nike Air Max 1 "Tokyo" 🦆



🗓️ June 28th pic.twitter.com/Ltdlx8AdFj — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) June 10, 2026

The collab between the two is with a shoe named "Tokyo," an Air Max 1 that showcases a plethora of different colors on the shoe. This shoe is a base light grey color and showcases multiple grey shades, making this a two-tone base. The color begins changing on the top of the shoe when it turns to white. This is what adds the pop to the base coat of grey before noticing the colorful design of the shoe as a whole.

The Tokyo shoe was revealed in advance of the Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club from June 25-27. Ducks stars like Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore, alongside coach Dan Lanning, will be traveling to Tokyo to help grow the game of American football overseas.

A Nice Oregon Detail Secures the Theme of the Product

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The true color begins to show when it comes to the outline and the stitch. The stitch of the shoe is a Ducks neon color that gives the grey pop more than the white does, and adds a bit of sparkle without going overboard. It is also worth noting that the neon color is also used for Japanese writing on the back of the shoe that says "GO DUCKS".

The shoe begins to get its true identity with the logo on the tongue, along with the Nike Swoosh, as this is where the shoe shows its true colors. The swoosh is multi-color showcasing a variety of different shades that are bright, along with some true pastel colors. The colors shown on the shoe include magenta, sky blue, army green, and many more to give the Tokyo theme its true spark, which is paying respect to the city life with the colorful image.

As for the logo, it is very similar, but rather than it being a swoosh mark, it is an Oregon Ducks logo of The Duck, Oregon's mascot. This gives a clear identification that it isn't only a Tokyo-themed shoe, but also an Oregon theme as well. While the colors of the logo are dominant, the top of the shoe is topped off with white laces.

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As for the bottom, or the sole of the shoe, it is three colors, which is more basic than the other side of the product. The sole of the shoe is primarily the same neon color that was used as the trim, which is where the Nike logo resides, but the rest of the shoe is once again two-tone grey. This would mean that the colors from the logo were left for the other side of the shoe, rather than both sides.

The shoe is expected to fully release on June 28, and the pricing of the shoe has yet to be determined, but what has been made official is that this shoe is set to be a limited edition, and could even be part of a raffle.

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