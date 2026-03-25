Devin Booker Turns Heads With Debut Of Oregon Ducks Nike Sneaker

The Oregon Ducks have been one of the more popular college teams when it comes to many different things. One of the things they have received recognition for is their swag on game days, regardless of the sport. There are many things to thank for this, including the elite color scheme and the fantastic brand that represents them, which is Nike.

Oregon has been a leader for the Nike brand in the college scene. This has led to the brand allowing the Ducks to have multiple alternate uniforms, which helps them attract a fan base and recruits in their respective sport.

Mar 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) lays the ball up in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

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Nike has many athletes signed to them for a shoe deal, including one NBA player who released a color way surrounding the Oregon Ducks program. That player is Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, who is the franchise’s all-time points leader, and arguably the greatest player to ever put on the purple and orange jersey.

Devin Booker Reps an Oregon Ducks Themed Shoe

Mar 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dunks and scores against the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Booker officially released his Nike Book 2s, which is his second shoe under the Nike brand. The release date was back on Jan 2, 2026, and since then, he has been on a roll with shoe sales. The retail price for the shoes is around $150 on the Nike website, which can be a stiff price for many. The shoes are reliable, which is one reason why the talented Suns guard has been repping them in his games to close the season.

This month, the talented guard repped a PE (player exclusive) color way of the Oregon Ducks, as this was captured by SoleRetriever. The shoe was Duck-themed with a beautiful Ducks’ yellow swoosh to top off the look.

ANOTHER ONE: Devin Booker debuts the Nike Book 2 “Oregon Ducks” PE 🦆 @DevinBook



📷 @Suns pic.twitter.com/rL8d4n8RHH — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 9, 2026

The Suns star was never an Oregon Duck, nor did he ever come close to being a Duck. In fact, Booker played his college career under legendary coach John Calipari at Kentucky. This leaves the question, “Why does he have an Oregon color way?” The answer is simpler than many may think.

Mar 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) drives in under the arm of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Ducks guard likely did this for the same reason that he had color combinations of other programs. That being said, thanks to Nike’s ongoing partnership with these schools, along with the Suns athlete. This could be used as a way of advertising both partners in one, despite the two partners hardly ever crossing paths. This is a genius marketing move, and a move that many fans can appreciate.

The shoes were worn on March 8, a game that showcased the Suns defeating the Charlotte Hornets. In this game, Booker finished with a total of 30 points and 10 assists, which helped secure a double-double. This is better than his typical average, as he is currently averaging 25.5 points and 5.9 assists per game. These averages are following a 56-game sample size, which has also helped lead the Suns to a 40-32 record thus far. This will give them a chance to compete in the play-in down the line.