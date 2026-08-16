The Recruiting Class That Could Be the Difference in Oregon's Playoff Push

Last season, the Oregon Ducks had one of the most talented freshman classes in the nation. Oregon coach Dan Lanning compiled a recruiting class of 2025 that ranked No. 5 in the country per 247Sports and featured three five-star recruits in wide receiver Dakorien Moore and defensive backs Na’eem Offord and Brandon Finney Jr.

Additionally, running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison had breakout freshman seasons. The Ducks' three former five-stars, along with the dynamic running back duo, paired with even more notable names such as Dorian Brew, Trey McNutt and more.

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These sophomores are poised to take on a larger role in 2026, and what makes this group even more dangerous isn't just the additional experience they have heading into their sophomore campaign, but the level of confidence they bring to the table as well.

“I believe this group of sophomores is the best in the country,” said Oregon linebacker Nasir Wyatt at Oregon’s media day. “We all came in here year one and we made an impact to the team. That's like big. You know, a lot of people don't do that…the more we do together and we keep building this, it's just gonna continue to grow.”

That level of confidence is incredibly dangerous when coupled with the sheer amount of talent Oregon has in its sophomore class. Out of all 19 members of the class of 2025, seven played enough snaps to burn their redshirts.

This season, with freshman jitters out of the way, a deeper understanding of the playbook and extra motivation from last season’s College Football Playoff semifinal exit, this group of sophomores could be the extra fuel Oregon needs to bring home the program's first-ever national championship in 2026.

The Sophomores Who Could Shape Oregon's Championship Push

A lot of the rising sophomores on Oregon's roster feel less like sophomores and more like upperclassmen.

Last season, Oregon's true freshmen got valuable playing time and experience playing in high-pressure games where everything was on the line. That type of experience is the kind that makes players extremely dangerous, especially when they put up the kind of numbers and production they did as freshmen. The leap to a sophomore season will be even more dangerous for opponents.

Defensive back Brandon Finney was perhaps the biggest example of that during his freshman season.

The five-star cornerback played in all 15 games and finished with 42 tackles, eight passes defended, three interceptions, a pick-six, three tackles for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles. He also allowed a 42.3 passer rating, the lowest mark among qualified Big Ten outside cornerbacks.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) makers the interception against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finney also intercepted two passes in Oregon's College Football Playoff shutout win over Texas Tech and was named the Orange Bowl Defensive MVP. Now, he enters his sophomore season with one of the most impressive freshman résumés not just on Oregon's roster but of any sophomore in the country.

Finney was ranked No. 3 in CBS Sports’ list of Sophomore standouts that will define the 2026 playoff race.

But Finney isn't the only sophomore offensive weapon who already has significant production behind him.

Running back Jordon Davison rushed for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns as a true freshman. By the end of the 2026 season, he had established himself as one of Oregon's most reliable options in short-yardage and goal-line situations. The other half of the “thunder-lightning duo,” Dierre Hill provided another dynamic threat. Hill rushed for 656 yards on just 75 carries for 8.75 yards per carry.

Together, Davison and Hill combined for 1,323 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That level of production gives Oregon something valuable heading into 2026: a running back duo that doesn't need to be introduced to college football anymore and has legitimate CFP experience.

The same can be said for wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

The five-star wide receiver caught 34 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns across 11 games last season despite playing in a heavily rotated receiver group. With another offseason in the program and a full freshman season behind him, Moore enters 2026 with the opportunity to take another step forward.

Beyond the names already dominating national preseason coverage, Oregon has several sophomores who showed flashes as freshmen and could take another significant step in 2026. Nasir Wyatt and Na’eem Offord are two of the best examples, with both entering the season in position to take on larger roles after gaining valuable experience as freshmen. If they build on those flashes, Oregon's already talented sophomore class becomes even deeper.

A season ago, the narrative surrounding this group was all the talent, not enough experience. Now, they have both. But despite silencing some of the doubters from last season with their production as true freshmen, this group is far from satisfied.

Oregon’s Brandon Finney Jr., left, and Na'eem Offord dance to shout during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I wouldn't say we were satisfied because at the end of the day, we weren't the best team in the country, and that's always the goal. It will always be the goal, so I feel like we're still working towards that, and we have a chip on our shoulder,” said Davison.

Oregon's Sophomore Class Has Unfinished Business

The talent within Oregon's sophomore class is obvious, but its mentality could be just as important heading into 2026. Davison said the group isn't focused on competing against each other, but instead uses each other's success as motivation to keep improving.

“We're just special. Everybody has that drive, and we all want to see each other succeed,” said Davison during Oregon media day. “We all push each other. I feel like that's the biggest thing. Most people that's around other good players is kind of just like seeing what's on their on their players, not looking at their own, but just kind of just feeding and pushing each other and helping each other grow in ways that we couldn't even find.”

That mentality could be especially important for a group that already knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. These players experienced Big Ten football, a College Football Playoff run and the disappointment of falling short of the ultimate goal as freshmen. Now, they enter 2026 with more experience, more confidence and a clear desire to finish what they started.

The Ducks have repeatedly emphasized their desire to make history this season, and for this group, that goal is no longer based on potential. They have already experienced what Oregon can accomplish. Now, they are hungry for more.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.