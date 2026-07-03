Oregon Ducks to Face Three Dangerous Running Backs This Season

The Oregon Ducks are scheduled to face several challenging matchups during the regular season in pursuit of their third consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff and their first national championship in program history.

In those matchups, the Ducks will face several talented running backs that could determine the direction of Oregon's season. Last season, the Ducks' rush defense ranked 24th in the FBS, allowing an average of 115.7 rushing yards per game.

Here’s a breakdown of the top running backs that the Ducks will face during the 2026 season.

King Miller, USC Trojans

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC Trojans running back King Miller was one of the most inspiring stories in college football last season. The former walk-on running back rose to stardom throughout the season following notable injuries in the Trojans' backfield.

In his freshman season with the Trojans, Miller led the Trojans in rushing with 972 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Miller’s impact for the Trojans against the Ducks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum could be a deciding factor in what will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the first month of the college football season.

Bo Jackson, Ohio State Buckeyes

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) carries the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

One of the brightest young running back stars in college football, Ohio State rising sophomore Bo Jackson, enters the 2026 season primed to take a major step forward for the Buckeyes. Jackson led the Buckeyes in rushing last season with 1,090 yards and six touchdowns.

His season-high 22 carries for 117 yards in the Buckeyes' 27-9 road win over the Michigan Wolverines helped the Buckeyes snap a four-game losing streak against their rivals from up north.

The Ducks' Nov. 7 matchup in Columbus against Ohio State will be one of the most anticipated games of the college football season, and even after that matchup, no one is counting out the possibility of the two teams meeting again in the Big Ten championship or the College Football Playoff. This makes the Ducks’ defensive performance against Jackson crucial no matter how many times they face the Buckeyes next season.

Jordan Marshall, Michigan Wolverines

Team Blue running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs the ball against Team Maize during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time since joining the Big Ten in 2024, the Michigan Wolverines, led by new coach Kyle Whittingham, a former foe of Oregon coach Dan Lanning, will face the Ducks at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 14.

While efficient quarterback play under Bryce Underwood is a major question mark entering the 2026 season, the Wolverines have always thrived off their rushing attack. Michigan turns to running back Jordan Marshall as the Wolverines look to upset Oregon at Autzen Stadium.

Last season, Marshall led the Wolverines with 150 carries for 932 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. With Justice Haynes gone, Marshall becomes the main focus for the Wolverines' running game next season.

The Ducks' matchups against USC (Sept. 26), Ohio State (Nov. 7), and Michigan (Nov. 14) are expected to be the biggest conference matchups of Oregon's 2026 season.

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