The long work week has ended. It's game day for the Oregon Ducks in Pullman. We're learning more about Dan Lanning's team with each game, and this week will be no different.

Here are a few things I'm going to have my eye on when the Ducks take on the Cougars.

Can the Ducks start fast?

The Ducks have not been a team that's started fast in recent seasons. Maybe they get a stop if their opponent takes the opening kick, but very rarely have we seen the offense score on their first drive of the game.

That is, until these past two weeks against Eastern Washington and BYU. Kenny Dillingham's offense has been operating at an incredibly efficient clip, and as a result Camden Lewis has seen very few opportunities. But that's what you want. You don't want to be in the position of trading touchdowns for field goals. That's not how you win games.

Getting their first taste of Pac-12 play on the road isn't ideal, but that's the reality the Ducks will have to deal with.

READ MORE: Oregon vs. Washington State predictions

How will Bo Nix look in his first Pac-12 road game?

Nix has been on a tear in his last two games. However, both of those games have been at home, the numbers reflect a starkly different quarterback when Nix plays away from home.

And for his first Pac-12 game he's playing in Martin Stadium, one of the more underrated venues in the conference. I'm not saying I don't think Nix will play well. I'm simply touching on what history and past seasons have shown us.

Fortunately for Nix, the Ducks have probably the best offensive line he's played behind at the college level. They also have a strong group of running backs that's been four or five deep at times this year, and he's built a strong connection with reliable targets like wide receiver Troy Franklin and tight end Terrance Ferguson. If Nix can get off to a strong start that could go a long way in deciding the result of this game.

Who wins the battle at the line of scrimmage?

I touched on it a bit in my last point so I don't want to be too repetitive. Oregon's offensive line is one of the best in the country through three weeks, and they're going to be tested. Washington State has some dudes in the front seven in Daiyan Henley, Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson.

If Oregon can minimize their impact, keep Nix upright and open some running lanes their offense should pick up where they left off last week.

On the defensive end, the Ducks have been stout against the run thus far and will hope that trend continues. The pass rush hasn't been great, but it also hasn't needed to be the past two weeks. Even so, getting some good push back and hits on Cameron Ward are part of the recipe for success.

The interior defensive line has been a strength and I have to give a shoutout to Jordon Riley and Casey Rogers. I wasn't sure they'd be involved as much as they are, but they've been solid and have really helped step in for Popo Aumavae who's out for the season with an injury.

WATCH: Dan Lanning gives final updates ahead of facing Washington State

Will someone step up at corner?

Aside from the pass rush, Oregon is still trying to figure out their secondary--particularly at cornerback. Christian Gonzalez has been the most consistent corner. That's what was asked and expected of him and he's been great.

But aside from him the coaches are still trying to figure out their clear No. 2 is and they're rotating between true freshman Jahlil Florence, Dontae Manning and Trikweze Bridges. Bridges got picked on at times last week against BYU, so Saturday is a chance for him to bounce back.

READ MORE: Is Kenny Dillingham a candidate for ASU head coach?

Can the Ducks play a clean game?

Maybe I should've moved this one up a bit, but this can't be understated. This applies not only from a penalty standpoint--we know how easy it is to shoot yourself in the foot, but also from an execution standpoint.

Doing simple better has been a mantra for this team in recent weeks and that especially applies in this game. Make the tackles you should make, bring down Cameron Ward when you have the chance, take deep shots when they present themselves, and take what the defense gives you.

That's all easier said than done in a hostile road environment, but if Oregon wants a win this could be a factor.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE