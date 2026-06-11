Five-Star Oregon Commit Rashad Streets Helping Recruit Another Five-Star

Five-star edge recruit and Oregon commit Rashad Streets wants another five-star prospect to join him in the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class.

Rashad Streets Recruiting Five-Star Ismael Camara

The 247Sports rankings update tabbed Streets as one of the few five-stars in the class of 2027, and Streets sent a message to fellow five-star Ismael Camara: "Come home brudda you know where it's real at," Streets said before tagging Camara in the post.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Come home brudda🦆 you know where it’s real at @Only1_iscamara 💯 https://t.co/zbk4LZlCmC — Rashad Streets (@Rashad_Streets) June 10, 2026

Peer recruiting is as important as ever as prospects want to find a group of recruits to play alongside. Four-star quarterback Will Mencl has been outspoken about wide receivers that he wants to play with. In Streets' case, to have a five-star helping in recruiting efforts is even more valuable since top talent often attracts other talent.

In the class of 2026, Oregon brought in multiple five-star talents in Anthony Jones Jr., Kendre Harrison, Jalen Lott, and Jett Washington.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Streets is Oregon's highest-rated commit at the moment in the class of 2027, but Camara seems to be the highest-rated target left on the Ducks' recruiting board. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff are also targeting five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis, and four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, but fewer high-profile prospects remain.

Four-star defensive line recruit Kasi Currie included Oregon in his final four, but he committed to Texas on Thursday, picking the Longhorns over the Ducks as well as Ohio State and Georgia.

A majority of recruits ranked inside the top247 have already committed, although Lanning and company have been known to pull off some signing day surprises. Recruiting flips can always happen even as the role of NIL in recruitements grows, but the Ducks have been on the wrong side of some flips as of late.

Despite recently flipping former Washington State commit Malachi Garlington, the Ducks lost a recruit in four-star cornerback Ai'king Hall in the class of 2027. Miami also flipped five-star cornerback Donte Wright from Georgia Bulldogs, but Wright was heavily connected to Oregon before eventually flipping to the Hurricanes.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class

Oregon currently has 17 commitments in the class of 2027, and the Ducks' group of prospects ranks No. 6 in the nation, per 247Sports.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rashad Streets, five-star edge

Semaj Stanford, four-star safety

Toa Satele, four-star linebacker

Will Mencl, four-star quarterback

Zane Rowe, four-star defensive lineman

Ai'king Hall, four-star cornerback

Cameron Pritchett, four-star edge

Josiah Molden, four-star cornerback

CaDarius McMiller, four-star running back

Cameron Wagner, four-star offensive lineman

Gus Corsair, four-star offensive lineman

Avery Michael, three-star offensive tackle

Brandon Lockley, three-star linebacker

Achilles Reyna, three-star edge

Sam Ngata, three-star linebacker

George VanSandt, three-star tight end

Malachi Garlington, three-star wide receiver

With already 17 commits in June, Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff can be selective when filling out the rest of the class. As a result, the Ducks should be able to prioritize recruits like Camara, Guerrant, and others.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.