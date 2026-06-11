Five-Star Oregon Commit Rashad Streets Helping Recruit Another Five-Star
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Five-star edge recruit and Oregon commit Rashad Streets wants another five-star prospect to join him in the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class.
Rashad Streets Recruiting Five-Star Ismael Camara
The 247Sports rankings update tabbed Streets as one of the few five-stars in the class of 2027, and Streets sent a message to fellow five-star Ismael Camara: "Come home brudda you know where it's real at," Streets said before tagging Camara in the post.
Peer recruiting is as important as ever as prospects want to find a group of recruits to play alongside. Four-star quarterback Will Mencl has been outspoken about wide receivers that he wants to play with. In Streets' case, to have a five-star helping in recruiting efforts is even more valuable since top talent often attracts other talent.
In the class of 2026, Oregon brought in multiple five-star talents in Anthony Jones Jr., Kendre Harrison, Jalen Lott, and Jett Washington.
Streets is Oregon's highest-rated commit at the moment in the class of 2027, but Camara seems to be the highest-rated target left on the Ducks' recruiting board. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff are also targeting five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis, and four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, but fewer high-profile prospects remain.
Four-star defensive line recruit Kasi Currie included Oregon in his final four, but he committed to Texas on Thursday, picking the Longhorns over the Ducks as well as Ohio State and Georgia.
A majority of recruits ranked inside the top247 have already committed, although Lanning and company have been known to pull off some signing day surprises. Recruiting flips can always happen even as the role of NIL in recruitements grows, but the Ducks have been on the wrong side of some flips as of late.
Despite recently flipping former Washington State commit Malachi Garlington, the Ducks lost a recruit in four-star cornerback Ai'king Hall in the class of 2027. Miami also flipped five-star cornerback Donte Wright from Georgia Bulldogs, but Wright was heavily connected to Oregon before eventually flipping to the Hurricanes.
Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class
Oregon currently has 17 commitments in the class of 2027, and the Ducks' group of prospects ranks No. 6 in the nation, per 247Sports.
- Rashad Streets, five-star edge
- Semaj Stanford, four-star safety
- Toa Satele, four-star linebacker
- Will Mencl, four-star quarterback
- Zane Rowe, four-star defensive lineman
- Ai'king Hall, four-star cornerback
- Cameron Pritchett, four-star edge
- Josiah Molden, four-star cornerback
- CaDarius McMiller, four-star running back
- Cameron Wagner, four-star offensive lineman
- Gus Corsair, four-star offensive lineman
- Avery Michael, three-star offensive tackle
- Brandon Lockley, three-star linebacker
- Achilles Reyna, three-star edge
- Sam Ngata, three-star linebacker
- George VanSandt, three-star tight end
- Malachi Garlington, three-star wide receiver
With already 17 commits in June, Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff can be selective when filling out the rest of the class. As a result, the Ducks should be able to prioritize recruits like Camara, Guerrant, and others.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.