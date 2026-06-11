Where Oregon Commits and Targets Landed in Updated Recruiting Rankings
In this story:
Signing top-10 recruiting classes has become the norm for the Oregon Ducks football team, especially with coach Dan Lanning's fingerprints on the program.
With 247Sports updating its top 247 rankings, the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 6 overall. Seven of Oregon's 17 commitments are ranked inside the updated top 247 rankings, headlined by five-star edge Rashad Streets, who moved up 55 spots and earned a coveted fifth star.
On the other side, the biggest dropper was four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe, who fell 36 spots from No. 94 to No. 130 overall.
See where all seven of the Oregon commits inside the top 247 ended up in 247Sports' latest rankings update:
Rashad Streets, Five-Star Edge
Old ranking: No. 84 overall
New ranking: No. 29 overall
- up 55 spots
Semaj Stanford, Four-Star Safety
Old ranking: No. 58
New ranking: No. 60
- down 2 spots
Will Mencl, Four-Star Quarterback
Old ranking: No. 89
New Ranking: No. 80
- up 9 spots
Toa Satele, Four-Star Linebacker
Old ranking: No. 75
New ranking: No. 84
- down 9 spots
Cameron Pritchett, Four-Star Edge
Old ranking: No. 138
New ranking: No. 127
- up 11 spots
Zane Rowe, Four-Star Defensive Lineman
Old ranking: No. 94
New ranking: No. 130
- down 36
CaDarius McMiller, Four-Star Running Back
Old ranking: No. 220
New ranking: No. 167
- up 53 spots
Oregon Ducks Targets in 2027 Recruiting Class
Streets may be the only five-star currently committed to the Ducks, but Lanning and company are pursuing five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant and five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara. Guerrant is ranked No. 23 overall, and Camara is the No. 14 overall prospect in the country. Should either commit to Oregon, they would become the Ducks' highest-ranked commits.
A few other recruits that Oregon is targeting also made moves in the newest rankings update from 247Sports. Four-star receiver Xavier Sabb fell 25 spots down to No. 79 overall per 247Sports, but the Rivals industry rating tabs Sabb as a five-star prospect.
Four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks moved down to No. 162 after previously being ranked No. 130 by 247. According to On3, Parks is scheduled to visit Eugene, Oregon, and the Ducks on June 19, but he also has a trip planned with Notre Dame. Can Lanning and company pull Parks out of the Midwest and beat the Fighting Irish for a top defensive line prospect?
Four-star wide receiver Blake Wong stayed relatively put, dropping one spot down to No. 244 in the country. Wong is set to commit on June 27 as he decides from a final five of Oregon, UCLA, BYU, Utah, and Ohio State.
Oregon Recruits Outside of 247Sports Top 247
Josiah Molden, four-star cornerback
Cameron Wagner, four-star offensive lineman
Gus Corsair, four-star offensive lineman
Avery Michael, three-star offensive lineman
Malakai Taufoou, three-star safety
Brandon Lockley, three-star linebacker
Achilles Reyna, three-star defensive lineman
Sam Ngata, three-star linebacker
George VanSandt, three-star tight end
Malachi Garlington, three-star receiver
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.