Where Oregon Commits and Targets Landed in Updated Recruiting Rankings

Signing top-10 recruiting classes has become the norm for the Oregon Ducks football team, especially with coach Dan Lanning's fingerprints on the program.

With 247Sports updating its top 247 rankings, the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 6 overall. Seven of Oregon's 17 commitments are ranked inside the updated top 247 rankings, headlined by five-star edge Rashad Streets, who moved up 55 spots and earned a coveted fifth star.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the other side, the biggest dropper was four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe, who fell 36 spots from No. 94 to No. 130 overall.

See where all seven of the Oregon commits inside the top 247 ended up in 247Sports' latest rankings update:

Rashad Streets, Five-Star Edge

Old ranking: No. 84 overall

New ranking: No. 29 overall

- up 55 spots

Rashad Streets 6'4" 230 Raleigh Millbrook HS, North Carolina is one of the nation's premier pass rushers. Can Bend, shows explosive moves, great get off and work ethic. No doubt 4*+ talent with 5* potential 3x all conf. 40 tfl in 2025.@rashad_streets All American. Dynamic talent. pic.twitter.com/HiJ9KVXL5R — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) May 24, 2026

Semaj Stanford, Four-Star Safety

Old ranking: No. 58

New ranking: No. 60

- down 2 spots

Jenks' Semaj Stanford celebrates a touchdown during the high school football game between Norman North and Jenks at Harve Collins Field in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Will Mencl, Four-Star Quarterback

Old ranking: No. 89

New Ranking: No. 80

- up 9 spots

Toa Satele, Four-Star Linebacker

Old ranking: No. 75

New ranking: No. 84

- down 9 spots

Cameron Pritchett, Four-Star Edge

Old ranking: No. 138

New ranking: No. 127

- up 11 spots

Zane Rowe, Four-Star Defensive Lineman

Old ranking: No. 94

New ranking: No. 130

- down 36

CaDarius McMiller, Four-Star Running Back

Old ranking: No. 220

New ranking: No. 167

- up 53 spots

Central Phenix City's Andrew Alford (13) is swamed by Thompson's Cameron Pritchett (11), Noah Streeter (13), Jared Smith (4) and Peter Ramil (19) during the AHSAA 7A football state championship in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday December 3, 2024. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Targets in 2027 Recruiting Class

Streets may be the only five-star currently committed to the Ducks, but Lanning and company are pursuing five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant and five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara. Guerrant is ranked No. 23 overall, and Camara is the No. 14 overall prospect in the country. Should either commit to Oregon, they would become the Ducks' highest-ranked commits.

A few other recruits that Oregon is targeting also made moves in the newest rankings update from 247Sports. Four-star receiver Xavier Sabb fell 25 spots down to No. 79 overall per 247Sports, but the Rivals industry rating tabs Sabb as a five-star prospect.

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | Tom McGurk / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks moved down to No. 162 after previously being ranked No. 130 by 247. According to On3, Parks is scheduled to visit Eugene, Oregon, and the Ducks on June 19, but he also has a trip planned with Notre Dame. Can Lanning and company pull Parks out of the Midwest and beat the Fighting Irish for a top defensive line prospect?

Four-star wide receiver Blake Wong stayed relatively put, dropping one spot down to No. 244 in the country. Wong is set to commit on June 27 as he decides from a final five of Oregon, UCLA, BYU, Utah, and Ohio State.

Oregon Recruits Outside of 247Sports Top 247

Josiah Molden, four-star cornerback

Cameron Wagner, four-star offensive lineman

Gus Corsair, four-star offensive lineman

Avery Michael, three-star offensive lineman

Malakai Taufoou, three-star safety

Brandon Lockley, three-star linebacker

Achilles Reyna, three-star defensive lineman

Sam Ngata, three-star linebacker

George VanSandt, three-star tight end

Malachi Garlington, three-star receiver

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