Four-Star Oregon Recruiting Target Kasi Currie Makes Commitment Decision

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning began the month of June by hauling in four verbal commitments from recent recruits who took their official visits to Eugene. One of the Ducks’ key defensive line targets set to take his trip to Oregon on June 12 announced his commitment decision the day before his expected visit.

Four-star defensive line recruit Kasi Currie’s recruiting finalists included the Ducks, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns. He made his commitment decision with 247Sports on the CBS Sports YouTube, where he committed to Texas.

Four-Star Recruit Kasi Currie’s Recruitment

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the sidelines during the first half in a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Currie’s taken multiple recruiting visits to Eugene. According to Rivals, he took unofficial visits to Oregon on May 31, 2025, Apr. 24, 2026, and locked in his official visit for the weekend of June 12.

The timing of the defensive lineman’s announcement seemed like a bad sign for the Ducks heading into the commitment, with two of his finalists already having the opportunity to host him. The Bulldogs hosted Currie on May 29, while the Longhorns hosted Currie’s official most recently on June 5, per Rivals.

Texas was favored by both Rivals and 247Sports to land Currie. The Longhorns seemingly made a strong enough impression on Currie to commit after his visit and before he finished his full official visit schedule.

The defensive lineman is considered a top-100 recruit by ESPN, 247Sports and the Rivals Industry Ranking, and is a consensus top-15 player at his position. Currie’s addition is a big boost for the Longhorns, after his decision came down to four schools between the SEC and the Big Ten.

Oregon Ducks’ Defensive Line Recruiting

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti leads practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. Sports Spring Football | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Missing out on Currie without hosting his official visit is a big loss for the Ducks, but the program has other recruiting options at the defensive line position.

Lanning’s current 2027 recruiting class features 17 commitments, including 11 blue-chips. Lanning and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti have defensive line and edge rusher commitments from five-star Rashad Streets, four-star Zane Rowe, four-star Cam Pritchett and three-star Achilles Reyna.

Streets recently earned a fifth star by 247Sports and is a recruit on the rise. Outside of the commitments the program has at the position, the Ducks are scheduled to host a visit on June 12 with five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon isn’t favored to win in the recruiting race for Fakatou, but his unofficial visits featured a lot of change in who was leading the way. If his official trip to Eugene goes anything like his previous visits, the Ducks could move back in front for the coveted recruit.

Fakatou’s frontrunners look similar to what Currie’s were, with the exception of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who are one of the favorites with the Buckeyes. The Longhorns are also in the mix for Fakatou, so Texas will have the opportunity to continue its push for two of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class.

Despite Oregon's defensive line starters for the 2026 season expected to depart for the NFL Draft in 2027, the program should still retain depth. Between the current list of defensive line commits it has for 2027 and the underclassmen on its roster, the Ducks could get away without any additional commitments in the recruiting cycle, although they'll likely make a big push.

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