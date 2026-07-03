Five-Star Recruit Xavier Sabb Announces Commitment Between Oregon, LSU, UCLA

Five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb came off of the board as he announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks on Friday, July 3. As one of Oregon’s top remaining targets, Ducks coach Dan Lanning continued the momentum with Sabb after landing two four-star recruits at the start of July.

Sabb revealed his decision at 2 p.m. PT live on the Rivals YouTube channel, choosing between Oregon, UCLA, Tennessee, and LSU, per Rivals.

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Xavier Sabb Recruitment

Xavier Sabb is the younger brother of Keon Sabb and Amari Sabb, who both currently play for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Keon started his career at Michigan before transferring to Alabama, and Amari committed to the Crimson Tide out of high school. For Xavier, Alabama didn't even make his final four as the youngest brother appeared to be set on blazing his own trail. According to 247Sports, only Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, UCLA, and Oregon received official visits from Xavier Sabb.

His hometown school, Rutgers, has hosted Sabb a number of times, but the five-star receiver did not include the Scarlet Knights in his final group.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon had been a constant figure in Sabb’s recruitment, visiting Lanning and the Ducks coaching staff in Eugene in May of 2025 and again in June of 2026, per Rivals. Oregon received the final visit in Sabb’s official visit lineup this summer giving the Ducks coaches a chance to leave the final impression on the talented recruit.

Receiving the last visit for a prospect is usually a promising sign, but Sabb had been trending towards the Ducks since before his most recent trip to Eugene. 247Sports’ Brian Dohn predicted Sabb to commit to Oregon on June 18.

However, the UCLA Bruins and new coach Bob Chesney made a late push for Sabb, and Sabb took a trip out to Westwood in June, per Rivals. Meanwhile, Tennessee and LSU present options a bit closer to home, and playing in the SEC is always an attractive option for recruits.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Xavier Sabb Recruiting Profile

According to On3, Sabb is a five-star wide receiver ranked No. 32 overall prospect in the class of 2027. Sabb is the No. 5 wide receiver and the No. 2 recruit from New Jersey in his class, per the same rankings. 247Sports lists Sabb as an athlete, but he is mainly viewed as an offensive prospect.

A wide receiver and defensive back for Glassboro, New Jersey, Sabb has elite breakaway speed that allows him to score on screen passes or deep balls. His athleticism is hard to deny with multiple punt and kickoff return touchdowns on his highlight tape. He even took some snaps at running back.

Sabb may take time to adjust to the physicality of the college game as he often relies on his speed to break tackles, but the wide receiver has no problem catching passes over the middle of the field.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Recruting Momentum

The Ducks have already landed one five-star wide receiver in Dakota Guerrant, and Sabb has made himself the second five-star receiver to commit to Oregon.

More recently, Lanning and company landed two four-star recruits on July 1: four-star defensive back Hayden Stepp and four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. The additions of Stepp and Walden gave Oregon 23 commits in the class of 2027, and with targets like Sabb and four-star linebacker Brayton Feister deciding soon, the Ducks could have their class filled before August.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.