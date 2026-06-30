Oregon Ducks Make Late Push for Four-Star Receiver Recruit

The Oregon Ducks made recruiting headlines in June when it came to their busy official visit schedule and eight commitments. As coach Dan Lanning and the program are making pushes to land recent visitors in Eugene, they’re also fighting to enter the conversation for a blue-chip recruit already committed elsewhere.

Four-star wide receiver Ja’Hyde Brown grabbed attention at The Opening Finals at the Nike Headquarters at the end of June. According to Rivals’ Greg Smith, Oregon was one of the schools to reach out to Brown after his performance.

Four-Star Ja’Hyde Brown’s Recruitment

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning visits with players before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Brown committed to play for the Louisville Cardinals back on March 30, according to 247Sports. He’s listed as a consensus four-star and is ranked as high as the No. 196 recruit and No. 30 receiver by 247Sports. Brown’s ranking could skyrocket even further following his recent showing in Beaverton, Oregon.

As a receiver at Christian Academy of Louisville, Brown received a state-best 98 passes for 1,556 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2025, per 247Sports. The Louisville, Kentucky, native elected to stay home but teams like the Ducks are pushing for a flip as he enters his senior season.

Oregon Ducks’ Receiver Recruits

Dakota Guerrant was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether or not Oregon’s late attempt at landing Brown pans out, the program’s receiver future is trending in a positive direction. The Ducks currently have a pair of receiver commits in their 2027 recruiting class. That number could rise heading into July.

Three-star Oregon native Malachi Garlington was the first receiver to announce his commitment back on June 8. Dakota Guerrant joined the Happy Valley, Oregon, standout with a commitment on June 16.

Guerrant is a five-star recruit and provided Lanning with a five-star receiver in five straight classes. The 2027 class could include multiple five-star receivers, as Xavier Sabb is trending toward an Oregon commitment after his official visit to Eugene.

Outside of Sabb, four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. is another recruit that Oregon could have a chance to land following the big month of recruiting visits. Walden is a two-way recruit, playing both receiver and cornerback. While a blue-chip trio of Guerrant, Sabb and Walden could be dangerous, Walden is anticipated to play cornerback if he heads to Eugene.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Targets At The Opening

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown wasn’t the only recruit that the Oregon staff was likely paying attention to at The Opening. Two key Ducks targets, four-star linebacker Brayton Feister and five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp, were competing at the 7-on-7 competition that occurred just a couple of hours from Eugene, up I-5, from June 24-26. Additionally, four-star defensive line commit Zane Rowe played tight end during the week.

Both Feister and Stepp have earned predictions from Rivals to commit to the Ducks. Stepp is rated as a five-star by ESPN and is set to announce his commitment decision on July 1. Meanwhile, Feister is ranked as high as the No. 5 linebacker by ESPN and is scheduled to announce his commitment on July 11.

If Lanning is able to land both players in July, the Ducks get one step closer to securing another top-five recruiting class, and both players could make their return to the state of Oregon sooner rather than later.

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