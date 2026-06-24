Oregon Five-Star Cornerback Target Hayden Stepp Sets Recruiting Announcement

July 1 could mark another massive recruiting day for the Oregon Ducks in the 2027 cycle. Multiple Oregon targets have revealed that they’ll be announcing their commitments at the beginning of July, with the latest being one of the Ducks’ key defensive recruits.

Five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp comes off a recent official visit to Eugene and prepares to announce his decision on the Rivals YouTube channel on July 1.

Five-Star Cornerback Hayden Stepp Sets Recruiting Announcement

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team from the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Stepp will be deciding between the Ducks, the California Golden Bears and the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. Stepp previously considered the Georgia Bulldogs, but his list is narrowed down to three programs ahead of his announcement.

The Ducks have been the program trending for Stepp’s commitment, with recent predictions from Rivals anticipating that he’ll choose Oregon. Not only would the Ducks earn a promising piece to their future secondary with a possible commitment, but it would bolster their recruiting class standing.

Stepp is considered a five-star by ESPN and is the No. 40 recruit in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Oregon received a five-star commitment from receiver Dakota Guerrant after his official visit, while edge rusher commit Rashad Streets rose to five-star status, according to 247Sports.

The Ducks’ 2027 recruiting class ranked No. 9 in the nation by Rivals and No. 5 by 247Sports with 20 commitments. The program had 23 commits in the 2026 cycle, a number that the team will likely surpass in 2027 barring recruiting flips. Adding Stepp would help elevate the standing as coach Dan Lanning looks to secure another top-five class.

Upcoming Oregon Ducks Targets With Announcements

Detroit Country Day's Anthony Cartwright scores a TD during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Joseph P. Healey Field. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stepp isn’t the only Ducks target with an announcement looming. Four-star athlete Bode Sparrow is scheduled to announce his decision on Friday, June 26, at 12 p.m. PT. Four-star offensive lineman Gecova Doyal is set to announce his decision on the same day as Stepp on July 1.

Four-star receiver Blake Wong is scheduled to announce his commitment on June 27. Meanwhile, four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III is slated to make an announcement on June 28, and four-star linebacker Brayton Feister is expected to announce on July 11.

Of the upcoming decisions, Stepp, Cartwright and Feister have all had predictions logged to commit to Oregon. Doyal is predicted to commit to the Ducks’ rivals, the Washington Huskies, while Wong is predicted to commit to the BYU Cougars and Sparrow is predicted to commit to the Oklahoma Sooners, per Rivals.

Glassboro's Xavier Sabb runs the ball during the football game between Glassboro and Woodstown played at Glassboro High School on Friday, October 25, 2024. Glassboro defeated Woodstown, 20-7. | CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks landed their 20th commitment on June 24, with three-star offensive lineman Lex Mailangi announcing his decision. Five-star receiver Xavier Sabb is another key recruiting target who is predicted to end up in Eugene, although his announcement date hasn’t been set.

If Lanning and his staff are able to land at least the four recruits with scheduled announcement date who are predicted to commit to Oregon, the Ducks should have at least 24 commitments by mid-July. Mailangi’s decision might be the first domino to fall post-official visits in what could end up being a big recruiting swing for Oregon.

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