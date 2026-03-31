Five-Star Recruits Enrolling With Oregon Ducks After the Spring Game

The Oregon Ducks currently have 23 total commits in 2026. According to the Rivals Industry rankings, coach Dan Lanning's future group of prospects is No. 4 amongst all college football programs and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 1 USC Trojans.

Some consider Oregon's incoming recruiting class to be the best in the country, as the Ducks have the highest average rating per commitment in the cycle at 92.06, according to Rivals.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four of those 23 incoming recruits are ranked as five-stars, the most for one school's 2026 recruiting class in the sport. As for the rest, 12 are four-stars, and seven are three-stars.

Two of those five-star signees will enroll in Eugene, Oregon, in June with offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho from Georgetown in Rockville, Maryland, and wide receiver Jalen Lott from Panther Creek in Frisco, Texas, being the final Ducks to arrive on the Pacific Northwest campus.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Tackle Immanuel Iheanacho

No. 7-ranked overall player, No. 2-ranked offensive tackle, No. 2-ranked recruit in Maryland (per Rivals)

The offensive lineman can step right into Autzen Stadium next season and fill the starting tackle spot, possibly guard. At 6-7, 380 pounds, Iheanacho has 36-inch-long arms and large hands. Given his basketball background, he uses his quick, nimble feet and agility coming off the snap. Combine that with his overall strength and power, and not many defensive linemen can push their way through to the Oregon quarterback with Iheanacho on the line.

Offensive line coach A'lique Terry, along with strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love's staff and dieticians, will look to slim Iheanacho down about 15 to 30 pounds during the summer. His later arrival could delay his debut on the field, but Iheanacho could still be an early contributor.

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wide receiver Jalen Lott

No. 30-ranked overall player, No. 3-ranked wide receiver, No. 3-ranked recruit in Texas (per Rivals Industry)

Given his track and field background, Lott's top-end speed has him bursting past the majority of the cornerbacks he comes across on the outside and the safeties in the slot. What's special about first-year offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer's newest weapon is its durability and ability to avoid taking hits from defenders.

Many think Lott could make the switch to the other side of the ball in the secondary if he so chooses during his collegiate career. Regardless of where he ends up, the 6-0 and 175-pound talent will thrive once he starts to hit the Ducks' weight room.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison, part of the top-ranked recruits, flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two Other Five-Star Recruits Already on Campus

Tight end Kendre Harrison from Reidsville in Reidsville, North Carolina, and safety Jett Washington from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada, are already on campus, joining Iheanacho and Lott as the two other five-star recruits from the 2026 class.

Per Rivals Industry, Harrison is placed as the No. 21-ranked overall player, No. 1-ranked right end, and No. 3-ranked recruit in North Carolina. As for Washington, he is the No. 22-ranked overall player, No. 1-ranked wide receiver, and No. 1-ranked recruit in Nevada.

The first time that pair can be found in action will be at Oregon's annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 25, at 1 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.

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