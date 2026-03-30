Oregon Ducks Baseball Rolling Through Competition at Historic Level

The Oregon Ducks baseball team is playing some of the best ball in the country, having won eight straight series to open up the 2026 season.

That includes a four-game series sweep over the George Mason Patriots and Youngstown State Penguins, a three-game series sweep versus the Indiana Hoosiers, and a two-game series sweep against the Xavier Musketeers and UC San Diego Tritons.

Oregon’s Dominic Hellman, right, celebrates his three-run home run with teammate Drew Smith, left, during the second inning of their baseball game against George Mason Feb. 13, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Inside PK Park in Eugene, Oregon, the Ducks hold a 15-2 record in front of their own home crowd. Behind the 23-5 start is the power-hitting trio of senior infleider/outfielder Drew Smith (team-leading .400 batting average, nine home runs, 34 RBIs), freshman outfielder Angel Laya (.341 batting average, eight home runs, 27 RBIs), and senior infielder Dominic Hellman (.300 batting average, eight home runs, 27 RBIs).

All three land in the top-10 amongst all Big Ten batters with Smith and Laya tied for No. 6, Hellman tied for No. 9.

Teammates congratulate Oregon pitcher Will Sanford, center, after he got the Ducks out of the second inning against Indiana at PK Park in Eugene March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The ace for this ball club is sophomore right-handed pitcher Will Sanford. Through seven starts, he owns a perfect 4-0 record with a 1.24 ERA (the third lowest in the Big Ten) and 38 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched. Sanford has only given up 16 hits, with just one being a homer.

Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Cal Scolari is right behind Sanford, with a perfect 4-0 record of his own while throwing a 2.57 ERA (the fifth lowest in the Big Ten). The San Diego Toreros transfer has nailed down 43 batters and also given up only 16 hits in 28 innings pitched.

Can Oregon Host Fifth Regional in Program History?

The Ducks are looking to receive a "national seed," given to the top-16 teams in the country. Each school that is assigned a national seed is granted hosting rights for the NCAA Tournament's Regionals.

Oregon has hosted four Regionals since the format was created in 1999. It was 2012, 2013, 2021, and 2025 when they did so. As for the Super Regionals, the Ducks have hosted twice in 2012 and 2023. They are looking for their second-ever College World Series appearance, first since 1954.

In the Big Ten Conference standings, Oregon can be found in fourth place with a 7-2 record. They trail only the 10-2 USC Trojans, 8-1 Nebraska Cornhuskers, and 12-0 UCLA Bruins. Here are the remaining series in conference play.

Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Nebraska Cornhuskers in Eugene, Oregon

Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign, Illinois

Penn State Nittany Lions in Eugene, Oregon

Washington Huskies in Seattle, Washington

UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles, California

USC Trojans in Eugene, Oregon

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski comes out from the dugout to dispute a call as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on May 10, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leadership of Mark Wasikowski

It was from 2012 through 2016 when Waskiowski made his first impression on the university as an assistant coach. He was then hired to be the leader of the Purdue Boilermakers from 2017 through 2019.

Since stepping back onto campus when he was hired as the head coach in 2022, coach Mark Wasikowski has brought the Pacific Northwest baseball program to national relevance. The 2025 Big Ten Coach of the Year has won the 2023 Pac-12 Conference Tournament and the 2025 Big Ten regular-season title. He has also led the Ducks to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Wasikowski reached the 300-win club earlier this season with a 3-0 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins back on Feb. 21. He has had three 40-win seasons in a row at Oregon, looking for his fourth.

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