Joel Klatt Delivers Harsh Criticism for the Oregon Ducks

It feels like since coach Dan Lanning joined the Oregon Duck football program in 2022, the preseason expectations are consistently sky-high. With the Ducks making several preseason top 10 lists for publications across the nation, that hype continues to span into the 2026 off season.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt recently agreed with the current off season hype for the Ducks with a warning wrapped inside his praise based on Oregon's last two major College Football Playoff losses.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joel Klatt Analyzes Oregon's 2026 Squad

"This is a championship or bust type of roster. They are taking steps forward, but the problem is, is that they allowed 56 points versus Indiana, 41 versus Ohio State in their last two CFP losses," Klatt said on a recent episode of his podcast, The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX podcast.



"You know, this is supposed to be a defensive guy, Dan Lanning. And in big games, their defense doesn't really show up. They've been right there," Klatt added.

"This is a championship-or-bust type of roster."



Can Oregon's defense deliver to win big games this season? @joelklatt with more. pic.twitter.com/YXiywltfjZ — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) May 12, 2026

During the season, Lanning has helped the Ducks keep opponents points under 20 a game on average for the past three seasons (17.87 in 2025, 19.43 in 2024, and 16.5 in 2023).

The Ducks defense has shown the ability to perform, but where things fall apart happens when Oregon gets tested a second time against a familiar opponent in the same season.

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton, right, makes a catch under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Arlo Henderson during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rematch Question

It's also important to know that both the Ohio State Rose Bowl and Indiana Peach Bowl were both rematches from the regular season. Oregon beat the Buckeyes in Autzen Stadium 31-21 in October before losing in January. In the 2025 season, the Ducks lost to Indiana at Autzen 30-20 before facing them once again and losing 56-22.

"The way they lost to Ohio State, getting run off the field in the first half in that Rose Bowl. The way they lost to Indiana. I know one of those way a pick six to start things off, but the defense has got to get better and up to task, up to speed, for the big games. Five of their eight was the eventual national champ and the one of their eight was the eventual national runner up," Klatt said.

What's interesting is that in Lanning's 48-8 overall record with Oregon, three of those eight losses were rematches during the same season. Lanning has yet to win a rematch.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joel Klatt's Question for Oregon

For Klatt, this issue of showing up for the big game is what Lanning will eventually face this year. With games on the road against Ohio State and USC and home games against Michigan and Washington, the Ducks will likely face at least one team with high chances of making the playoff.

"They're knocking at the door. It becomes a big game issue. When will we know the answer for Oregon? When will we see this come to fruition. Is it the regular season games like at USC or at Ohio State? Maybe. Although we've seen them win big regular season games in the last few games. We're going to have glimpses there but I don't think we're going to know until the playoff," Klatt said.

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