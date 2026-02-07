EUGENE – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning brought in recruits in 2025 who were able to make an immediate impact and influence the program’s College Football Playoff run. The Ducks have a trio of recruits in 2026 who could provide a similar role.

ESPN’s Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill listed Oregon tight end Kendre Harrison, offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho and safety Jett Washington among the national recruits best positioned to help their teams in the fall.

Oregon’s Star-Studded Recruits

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All three of Oregon’s incoming freshmen who made the list are five-star recruits.

Harrison ranked No. 1 among true freshman tight ends, according to ESPN. He’s set to play both football and basketball for the Ducks. On the football field, Harrison has the opportunity to provide depth behind returning tight end Jamari Johnson.

The incoming tight end can follow the footsteps of former Oregon tight end recruits Terrance Ferguson and Kenyon Sadiq. The former Ducks tight ends ended up developing into starting roles and thriving late in their Oregon careers before heading to the NFL.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Harrison brings size to the tight end position that the Ducks haven’t really seen before. He stands at 6-7, and will add a daunting presence as both a pass catcher and blocker.

Iheanacho is listed as the No. 2 offensive lineman by Haubert and Luginbill. The offensive tackle could very well start for Oregon in 2026, with offensive tackles Alex Harkey and Isaiah World both out of eligibility.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The incoming offensive tackle didn’t allow a sack in his final two years of high school. He brings NFL-ready size. With the opportunity to gain a lot of experience as a true freshman, Iheanacho might develop into another special player on the Ducks’ offensive line.

Washington was the third player mentioned among impactful incoming freshmen. Oregon lost starting safety Dillon Thieneman to the NFL Draft this offseason, but also added former Minnesota safety Koi Perich. Washington can learn behind one of the nation’s top juniors in Perich in 2026, while either being one of the first safeties into the game or competing with returning safety Aaron Flowers for the starting position.

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning’s National Signing Day Comments Speak Volumes

MORE: Three Oregon Ducks Freshmen Who Might Steal the Spotlight

MORE: Oregon Offensive Coordinator Doesn’t Hold Back on 5-Star Duck Commits

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Additional Freshmen with Potential to Play Big Roles

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning is set to bring in more freshmen with star potential than just Harrison, Iheanacho and Washington.

Incoming wide receiver Jalen Lott was considered a top-five player at his position. Lott recently impressed at the Polynesian Bowl after having a standout senior season for Panther Creek High School.

Lott tallied 1,276 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 87 receptions and scored in all but three games as a senior. He has the potential to compete for a prominent role within a stacked wide receiver room.

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks bring back 2025 five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and standout wide receiver Evan Stewart. They also add transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks. Lott will look to have a role similar to Moore’s as a true freshman in 2025, but plenty of talented veterans will be competing with him for snaps.

Former five-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair is set to debut in the fall after serving on a two-year mission. He’s another freshman with big expectations, but will also compete for playing time as a wide receiver.

Oregon linebacker Tristan Phillips and edge rusher Anthony ”Tank” Jones are among the standouts in the 2026 recruiting class that could also play as true freshmen.