Former Oregon Ducks Defensive Back Finds New Home: Transfer Portal
The Oregon Ducks are entering a new era in the Big Ten, but one of the team’s former defensive backs won’t be sticking around to see it through.
Per reports from On3’s Pete Nakos, Kodi DeCambra is staying out west, as Oregon’s four-star recruit from the 2023 class has committed to the UNLV Rebels for next season. DeCambra, a Honolulu, Hawaii native, attended prestigious Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, and will now be right back where his football career took off.
DeCambra was originally recruited by UNLV among many other west coast programs before deciding on Oregon. However, he never found a consistent role for the Ducks defense, appearing in just one game as a true freshman this past season. He played six defensive snaps in the resounding 81-7 season-opening win over Portland State.
DeCambra was a part of a loaded 2023 recruiting class that featured 29 high school commits and 16 transfers. Some of the big names included five-star receiver Jurrion Dickey, EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, quarterback Austin Novosad, cornerback Rodrick Pleasant, EDGE Blake Purchase, defensive lineman Johnny Bownens III and many more.
As a senior in high school in 2022, DeCambra helped lead Bishop Gorman to a 13-1 record, completing back-to-back NIAA 5A state championship titles in the process.
He’ll now look to bring some of that championship-winning pedigree to the Sin City next year as UNLV looks to build off of its 9-5 record and Guaranteed Rate Bowl appearance from last season.
Oregon is embracing the transfer portal. Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have landed some of the top talent from the best programs in the country via transfer, to solidify the roster.
In total, the Ducks have added 14 players and boast the No. 2 ranked transfer portal class in the country, according to 247Sports, trailing only Ole Miss.