Oregon Ducks Football Battling Ohio State On The Recruiting Trail
The University of Oregon's football program is making impressive strides in the offseason, competing with its cross-country rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes. According to a list compiled by 247 Sports, Oregon ranks third in the class of 2024 recruits, with the Buckeyes not far behind in fifth. This rivalry has been a highlight of the offseason, with both teams competing for the same talented recruits.
Over the weekend, Oregon hosted 5-star cornerback Na'eem Offord on an official visit. Offord is currently committed to Ohio State and is the No. 5 overall player and best cornerback in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2025 class.
Offord is not the only recruit Oregon is looking to add to the roster. Blake Woodby, a class of 2025 4-star cornerback, recently visited the University of Oregon for its spring game held on April 27th. On Friday, Woodby made the decision to de-commit from Ohio State. Prior to the decommitment, Rivals' Adam Gorney reported that Lanning and his staff were working to flip Woodby.
Woodby, the No. 65 overall prospect and the No. 7 cornerback according to the On3 Industry Rankings, could potentially bring a new level of talent to the team. If he were to commit to Oregon, he would join his former teammate Ify Obidegwu, a freshman defensive back, further strengthening the team's defense.
The College football world saw another big decommitment over the weekend. LSU commit Dakorien Moore de-committed from LSU.
“After careful and extensive consideration, my family and I have decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from LSU.I want to emphasize that despite this decision, I will not be considering any recruitment offers.”- Dakorien Moore via his social medias
Moore is the No. 3 prospect overall in the 2025 class and has been committed to the Tigers since August, but he announced on Wednesday that he is reopening his recruitment.
Prior to committing to LSU, Moore had Ohio State, Oregon, and Texas in his top group. Despite his commitment, those three schools have continued to recruit him. Moore has visits planned for those three schools over the summer. He is set to visit Ohio State (May 31), Texas (June 14), and Oregon (June 21).
Trajen Odom took a visit to Eugene over the weekend. The 4-Star 2025 lineman spoke with Oregon SI in February about his recent experience with Oregon and coach Dan Lanning.
"We were talking about the opportunities I could have at Oregon if I do decide to commit there," Odom said. "And then just what the brand of the O really is and how coach Lanning is just a straight up genuine person. On all your bad days and all your good days, he's gonna work you the same way but in the same way he's still gonna love you at the end of the day."
Odom has an unofficial top three of USC, Oregon, and Ohio State.
Also showing interest in Ohio State and Oregon 4-star running back Jordon Davidson. Davidson is taking official visits to Alabama (May 31), Michigan (June 7), Oregon (June 14), and Ohio State (June 21).
With a strong showing in the 2024 recruiting class and key flips in the 2025 class, Oregon's football program continues to trend upwards under Lanning. The Ducks are actively competing with traditional powerhouses for the nation's best talent, signaling a bright future for the program.