Ducks Digest

Oregon Football's Justin Herbert: L.A. Chargers' Three Best Games, NFL Schedule Release

A new era is here for the Los Angeles Chargers with Jim Harbaugh in town and former Oregon Football quarterback Justin Herbert is hoping to make this new era a successful one. Coming off an injury, the 2024 schedule lines up with plenty of intriguing matchups for Herbert and company.

Kaleb Henry

Dec 10, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10).
Dec 10, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10). / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Year five for former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert will have a new feel as the Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL hangs over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Herbert ended 2023 with an injury after appearing in just 13 games. Can he return to top 10 in the league form? On the other side of the ball, former Duck linebacker Troy Dye has joined the Chargers after four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

With the NFL schedules now in hand, here are the best three games for the Chargers. But what constitutes "best"? For this, we're going with most intriguing, potential revenge, storylines, or matchups.

Disagree with these being the top three? Fire off on Twitter/X.

1. Week 1 vs Las Vegas Raiders

Jan 7, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is on the sideline as Interim Head Coach.
Jan 7, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is on the sideline as Interim Head Coach. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The beginning of the Harbaugh era the hopeful return of Herbert to regular season action. Most importantly, for a team that finished last in the division in 2023, these games carry extra importance. LA got the win at home last year, and with the Las Vegas Raiders under first-year coach Antonio Pierce, this is a prime opportunity for the Chargers to get the 2024 campaign rolling.

2. Week 6 vs Denver Broncos

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (QB07) talks to the media during the NFL Combine.
Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (QB07) talks to the media during the NFL Combine. / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

As any quarterback worth his salt will say, it isn't about the competing quarterbacks. That said, this will be the first battle Battle of the Ducks, with Herbert and Bo Nix matching up for the first time in the NFL. Besides what happens with the signal callers, this game has a lot of Week 1 with the Raiders offers: a chance to get a division win at home.

3. Week 12 vs Baltimore Ravens

Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts to a call while playing the San Francisco 49ers.
Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts to a call while playing the San Francisco 49ers. / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The first Harbaugh Bowl since Super Bowl XLVII. Anytime family members are involved on opposite sidelines, the game becomes a must watch. This game lines up in the second half of the season, so how do the Super Bowl-hopeful Ravens fair against the new yet familiar Chargers pushing looking to make the playoffs for just the third time in a decade? Oh yeah, and the game is on Monday Night Football.

Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Schedule


Week 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Week 3 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 5 BYE

Week 6 at Denver Broncos

Week 7 at Arizona Cardinals (Monday Night Football)

Week 8 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 9 at at Cleveland Browns

Week 10 vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 11 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 12 vs. Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night Football)

Week 13 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 14 at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)

Week 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 17 at New England Patriots

Week 18 at Las Vegas Raiders

Published
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY