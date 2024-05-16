Oregon Football's Justin Herbert: L.A. Chargers' Three Best Games, NFL Schedule Release
Year five for former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert will have a new feel as the Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL hangs over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Herbert ended 2023 with an injury after appearing in just 13 games. Can he return to top 10 in the league form? On the other side of the ball, former Duck linebacker Troy Dye has joined the Chargers after four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
With the NFL schedules now in hand, here are the best three games for the Chargers. But what constitutes "best"? For this, we're going with most intriguing, potential revenge, storylines, or matchups.
Disagree with these being the top three? Fire off on Twitter/X.
1. Week 1 vs Las Vegas Raiders
The beginning of the Harbaugh era the hopeful return of Herbert to regular season action. Most importantly, for a team that finished last in the division in 2023, these games carry extra importance. LA got the win at home last year, and with the Las Vegas Raiders under first-year coach Antonio Pierce, this is a prime opportunity for the Chargers to get the 2024 campaign rolling.
2. Week 6 vs Denver Broncos
As any quarterback worth his salt will say, it isn't about the competing quarterbacks. That said, this will be the first battle Battle of the Ducks, with Herbert and Bo Nix matching up for the first time in the NFL. Besides what happens with the signal callers, this game has a lot of Week 1 with the Raiders offers: a chance to get a division win at home.
3. Week 12 vs Baltimore Ravens
The first Harbaugh Bowl since Super Bowl XLVII. Anytime family members are involved on opposite sidelines, the game becomes a must watch. This game lines up in the second half of the season, so how do the Super Bowl-hopeful Ravens fair against the new yet familiar Chargers pushing looking to make the playoffs for just the third time in a decade? Oh yeah, and the game is on Monday Night Football.
Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Schedule
Week 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 2 at Carolina Panthers
Week 3 at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 5 BYE
Week 6 at Denver Broncos
Week 7 at Arizona Cardinals (Monday Night Football)
Week 8 vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 9 at at Cleveland Browns
Week 10 vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 11 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Week 12 vs. Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night Football)
Week 13 at Atlanta Falcons
Week 14 at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)
Week 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos
Week 17 at New England Patriots
Week 18 at Las Vegas Raiders