Oregon Football 2024 Game-by-Game Predictions
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks face a difficult but seemingly manageable schedule in their inaugural Big Ten Conference season. While the out-of-conference slate is pretty tame, the Ducks will face a number of top-shelf teams in conference play.
Today we’ll go game-by-game and predict wins and losses for Oregon’s 2024 football schedule.
August 31 vs Idaho Vandals
This should be one of Oregon’s easiest games of the year as the Idaho Vandals have never broken the 10-win barrier in their program’s history. First games can be tricky but Idaho doesn’t figure to present much of a challenge.
Predicted winner: Oregon
September 7 vs Boise State Broncos
Boise State represents a step up in competition compared to Idaho but the venerable Mountain West Conference program isn’t what they were. The Broncos will probably score some points but expect another relatively easy outing for the Ducks.
Predicted winner: Oregon
September 14 @ Oregon State Beavers
After playing the Ducks close the past few years, the Oregon State roster has been decimated through the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, losing key starters and depth pieces across the board. Aside from some rivalry game chaos potential this one isn’t too scary.
Predicted winner: Oregon
September 28 @ UCLA Bruins
The Bruins have had trouble getting their footing in recent years and this doesn’t look to be changing soon with former head coach Chip Kelly’s departure to Ohio State. Road games are always dicey in-conference but UCLA should be on the lower end of the Big Ten standings this year.
Predicted winner: Oregon
October 5 vs Michigan State Spartans
Oregon faces a familiar foe in new surroundings as former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith took the open Michigan State job this offseason. While Smith is a competent coach and should eventually coax the Spartans back into relevancy, this probably won’t be the year and it’ll be even harder for them to be ready this early in the season.
Predicted winner: Oregon
October 12 vs Ohio State Buckeyes
In one of the biggest games of the entire college football season, the top two teams in the Big Ten will face off at Autzen Stadium. There are a variety of perspectives on how these teams match up but with the talent difference being as small as it is, I expect the Autzen Stadium advantage to be critical in a razor-close win.
Predicted winner: Oregon
October 19 @ Purdue Boilermakers
As one of the weakest teams in the Big Ten, Purdue doesn’t seem to pose much of a threat to Oregon as far as talent and coaching go. The only concerns here are the trap-game nature of going on the road immediately after Oregon’s biggest game of the regular season. Regardless, Dan Lanning’s team has not fallen victim to any trap spots yet and I don’t expect the Boilermakers to be the first.
Predicted winner: Oregon
October 26 vs Illinois Fighting Illini
Another pretty easy matchup for the Ducks. Illinois isn’t much of a football program and they’ll be tasked with getting a win at Autzen. I expect this game to turn into a blowout pretty early on.
Predicted winner: Oregon
November 2 @ Michigan Wolverines
Here’s where things get dicey. This will be easily the most difficult environment Oregon has to play in in 2024 and the Wolverines’ roster returns a great deal of NFL-level talent from last year’s national championship team.
New head coach Sherrone Moore is a bit of an unknown for Michigan but I expect the Wolverines to remain a high-level team. I think Oregon stumbles in a close contest and drops their first game of the year.
Predicted winner: Michigan
November 9 vs Maryland Terrapins
I expect this to be a serious bounce-back spot Oregon following the trip to Ann Arbor. Look for the Ducks to come out hot and put up a dominant win against a middling Maryland team, particularly if Oregon loses the week before.
Predicted winner: Oregon
November 16 @ Wisconsin Badgers
This is one of the scariest games on the schedule for the Ducks as Wisconsin enters year two of coach Luke Fickell’s tenure. Fickell is a highly respected developer of talent and the Badgers boast one of the toughest environments in college football at Camp Randall Stadium. This reminds me of the Utah game from 2023, but against a more difficult opponent. I expect the Ducks to stay focused and come out on top in a nail-biter, but keep your eyes on this one.
Predicted winner: Oregon
November 30 vs Washington Huskies
Even though coach Kalen DeBoer isn’t with Washington anymore, you can bet the Ducks will be plenty motivated to get their first win over the Huskies of the Dan Lanning era. Jedd Fisch was a quality hire for UW but it’ll likely take him some time to rebuild a roster that lost a ton of talent from their national championship runner-up 2023 team. Expect Oregon to come out hot and get an emphatic win to close out the regular season at Autzen Stadium.
Predicted winner: Oregon
At 11-1, and 8-1 in the Big Ten, the Ducks should be competing in the conference championship game in Indianapolis. Not only that, they should be locked into at least an at-large bid for the expanded, 12-team College Football Playoff.
While there are several difficult games on Oregon’s schedule, there are plenty more that should be relatively easy wins. This season will come down to how well Oregon can stay focused for their biggest games of the year in their first Big Ten season.