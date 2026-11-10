Four Biggest Winners and Losers From Oregon Ducks in the NFL
Another week of the 2026 NFL season is in the books, and with the playoff picture starting to form at the halfway point of the year, several former Oregon Ducks stars continue to shine for their respective teams. Here’s a look at the Pro Ducks who impressed during Week 9 and those who fell flat.
Winner: Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Former Oregon Ducks star quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have now rallied off four straight wins and remain in first place in the AFC West with Sunday’s 26-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Nix shook off an early interception and finished throwing for 237 yards and two touchdowns on 25 of 37 passes in the win over the Panthers. With the win, Nix’s Broncos improved to 7-2 and are second in the AFC behind the Buffalo Bills.
As the final stretch of the season approaches, Nix and the Broncos are bound to be in a tough race down the stretch for the AFC West title and a top seed in the conference up for grabs with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Winner: Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
While they fell short in their comeback effort against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, losing 27-24, former Ducks running back Bucky Irving put together another impressive performance, recording 97 yards and two touchdowns.
Irving has helped the Buccaneers get back in the NFC South title race, as even with Sunday night’s loss to the Bears, Tampa Bay is still in consideration for the division title at 3-6. The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are ahead of the Buccaneers at 3-5.
Through nine games, Irving has recorded 825 yards and seven touchdowns on 167 carries, fourth in the NFL. Down the stretch, Irving will play a major role in the Buccaneers reclaiming their crown as NFC South champions.
Loser: Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots
While the New England Patriots' 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday was highlighted by quarterback Drake Maye’s poor performance, former Ducks linebacker Christian Gonzalez’s play was also a concern.
Gonzalez struggled against the Packers' wide receivers in the loss, especially Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, who each recorded over 160 receiving yards. Gonzalez recently became one of the NFL’s highest-paid cornerbacks, but on Sunday he obviously didn’t play anything like it, as he had a career-worst performance, allowing over 10 receptions.
Loser: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers' historic collapse continues as, on Sunday, they fell to 0-8 with a 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans. Former Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert continued his streak of throwing an interception in every game this season.
Herbert finished the loss throwing for 193 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 13 of 23 passes. The only team in the NFL still searching for its first win this season, the Chargers next hope for a victory on Monday night against a struggling Baltimore Ravens team that has their own issues with quarterback Lamar Jackson on injured reserve.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.