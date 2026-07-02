The Four Toughest Defenses the Oregon Ducks Will Face Next Season

The Oregon Ducks offense is loaded with talent, and Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is going into a 2026 season in which he is expected to contend for the Heisman Trophy.

With Oregon wide receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore returning to the fold, and coach Dan Lanning going into the portal to get wide receiver Iverson Hooks from UAB, Moore should have all the weapons he needs to put together a memorable season. With the Ducks regular season opener against Boise State inching closer by the day, here are the four best defenses that the Oregon offense will face.

Ohio State Buckeyes

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The Buckeyes seem to churn out first-round NFL talent every season, and 2026 should be no exception.

While it is possible Ohio State could take a step back after having linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles as well as safety Caleb Downs selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, they are being replaced by high end talent such as safety Devin Sanchez and and defensive lineman Kenyatta Jackson, who has received praise and is believed to be one of the bet defensive players in the country going into the fall.

The Ducks will also have to face a stout Buckeyes defense in Columbus at the Horseshoe, which is notoriously one of the toughest places to play in the entire country.

USC

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the field before the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks will also have to travel to Los Angeles to face the USC Trojans defense on the road. The Ducks and Moore had no trouble taking care of the Trojans last season at Autzen Stadium, and were able to hang 42 points on them as they defeated USC for the fourth time in a row.

The USC defense should see some improvement from last year thanks to new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, and the Trojans could be a tricky test for Moore and the offensive line.

Washington

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch runs onto the field before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning has had success against the Huskies in recent years, having defeated them for two years in a row now. Moore faced the Huskies last season in Seattle, and was stymied just a bit as he finished the game with 286 yards and one touchdown. The Huskies are returning several key pieces in the secondary, such as Big Ten honorable mention safety Alex McLaughlin and linebacker Jacob Manu.

Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines could prove to be a worthy opponent for the Ducks, although Oregon will have the advantage of playing Michigan at home in Autzen Stadium. The Wolverines as a whole should take a step forward with the hiring of former Utah Utes coach Kyle Whittingham. The Michigan defense features multiple high-level athletes, such as safety Rod Moore and linebacker Chase Taylor.

The Ducks will play two of the toughest defenses they will see in 2026 on the road, with trips to Columbus and Los Angeles, while they will have the advantage of hosting Washington and Michigan.

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