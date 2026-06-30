Four Toughest Coaches Oregon and Dan Lanning Will Face This Season

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning will face more than potential future NFL stars in 2026. Or even their share of aspiring College Football Playoff contenders.

Lanning is bound to dip into his strategic side when he's standing across from these four coaches, all of whom pose as the hardest leaders the Ducks will face this season.

Sept. 5: Spencer Danielson, Boise State

Oct 4, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson gives a thumbs up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Boise State continues to remain as a major player for the college football postseason. Danielson's coaching is a new reason why.

The former defensive coordinator knows how to keep his guys motivated. Plus Danielson has continued the Broncos' identity of playing hard nosed defense mixed with a power running game.

Danielson and the Broncos tested Lanning and the Ducks before: Sept. 2024 with Oregon escaping 37-34. Games between Boise State and Oregon have been very narrow, with the most lopsided one only decided by a margin of 11 points back in 2009.

This Boise State team enters Autzen Stadium as one of the favorites to win the revamped Pac-12. Danielson will likely lean into an experienced offensive line and returning dual-threat quarterback Maddux Madsen for this game. Expect both Lanning and Danielson to be in their defensive bag here.

Sept. 26: Lincoln Riley, USC

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley and the Trojans have retribution of their minds here for this late-September Big Ten battle.

Lanning's Ducks manhandled USC in last year's meeting at Eugene. Yet Lanning also is likely thinking about how he can neutralize Riley's Air Raid attack, which still saw quarterback Jayden Maiava toss three touchdowns.

However, this game could come down to who has the better defensive line. Lanning's unit is deep with a former Trojan in Bear Alexander manning the middle of the trenches. But USC brings out some intriguing returners too: Jahkeem Stewart, Jide Abasiri, Braylan Shelby and Kameryn Crawford.

Lanning must worry about new USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson too, who's one of college football's most well-respected defensive minds. But this game comes down to which coach comes up with the more smarter and aggressive game plans.

Nov. 7: Ryan Day, Ohio State

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning

The last Day versus Lanning regular season battle felt like a movie. But Oregon escaped the clutches of the Buckeyes, then forced Day's fanbase to call out the head coach.

Unfortunately a reignited Day turned his Buckeyes loose inside the Rose Bowl, shredding Oregon 41-21 behind Jeremiah Smith exploding at wide receiver.

Smith and Day are once again back for this latest showdown. Quarterback Julian Sayin will now lead OSU against a deep Ducks defense.

Lanning versus Day presents one more high energy coaching battle that will dictate the race to the top of the Big Ten.

Nov. 14: Kyle Whittingham, Michigan

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham runs across the field during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Old Pac-12 foes meet again here inside Autzen Stadium. Only this time Whittingham is rocking the maize and blue.

One thing is constant, though: Michigan will play a trench violence style of football, even with Whittingham leading the way. Whittingham built his past Utah Utes team with a similar philosophy.

He does have quarterback Bryce Underwood to unleash in this game, though. It'll be entertaining seeing Underwood and Dante Moore sharing the field. But this contest comes down to coaching, with Lanning earning a new chance to one up the past west region conference rival.

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