Since joining the Big Ten Conference, Oregon Ducks program under coach Dan Lanning has gone 26-3 over the last two seasons. That included a 2024 Big Ten title and two trips to the College Football Playoff.

The Big Ten has arguably been the toughest conference in all of college football in that span, with the likes of the Indiana Hoosiers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Penn State Nittany Lions. Along with the Ducks, all four schools have made the 12-team College Football Playoff at least once in the last two fields.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game on April 25, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to On3's Ari Wasserman, Lanning is ranked as the No. 3 head coach in the conference. That comes behind No. 2 Ohio State's Ryan Day and No. 1 Indiana's Curt Cignetti. Although Wasserman did give the upcoming Oregon squad the No. 1 spot in his preseason Big Ten power rankings.

Lanning is the elite coach that he is today because of one main factor, and that's his recruiting skills, no matter what region of the nation, and especially on the offensive side of the ball.

On June 16, he continued to prove that exact sentiment while snagging a five-star commitment in the class of 2027.

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Dakota Guerrant

Right under the Michigan Wolverines' nose, Lanning landed Dakota Guerrant of Harper Woods, Michigan. He stated on 'The Pat McAfee Show' on ESPN that he plans to enroll early at Oregon in January of 2027 after his senior high school season.

Guerrant, 247Sports' No. 23-ranked overall prospect and the No. 4 player at his position, collected an astounding 2,854 receiving yards and 41 receiving touchdowns on 141 receptions in three varsity seasons.

Lanning took the Oregon job back in 2022. Since the 2023 season, the Ducks have now landed a five-star wide receiver in five straight recruiting classes.

2027's Dakota Guerrant (Harper Woods, Michigan)

2026's Jalen Lott (Frisco, Texas)

2025's Dakorien Moore (Duncanville, Texas)

2024's Gatlin Bair (Burley, Idaho)

2023's Jurrion Dickey (East Palo Alto, California)

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | Tom McGurk / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Five-Star Domino Effect?

Lanning is far from being done at the wideout position in the 2027 recruiting haul. On June 19 in Eugene, Oregon, another five-star wide receiver will consider becoming a Duck, who are in his top-10 college choices. That's Xavier Sabb from Glassboro, New Jersey.

The 6-0, 195-pound speedster is ranked at No. 30 amongst all his peers and the No. 5 wide receiver across the land, according to Rivals.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during the spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class

Per 247Sports, the Ducks' future 2027 class now moves up to No. 5 in the NCAA and the top of the conference. No. 2 in the Big Ten is the USC Trojans at No. 12 nationally.

Oregon's 2027 class has 19 verbal commits to the recruiting football powerhouse in 'TrackTown USA.'

Five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (Harper Woods, Michigan)

Five-star EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Four-star quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, Arizona)

Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm, Texas)

Four-star running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, Texas)

Four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett (Alabaster, Alabama)

Four-star linebacker Toa Satele (Mililani, Hawaii)

Four-star safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Four-star inside offensive lineman Gus Corsair (Hays, Kansas)

Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, Oregon)

Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner (Saint Joseph, Illinois)

Four-star safety Malakai Taufoou (San Mateo, California)

Three-star EDGE Achilles Reyna (Seattle, Washington)

Three-star tight end George VanSandt (Portland, Oregon)

Three-star Malachi Garlington (Happy Valley, Oregon)

Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael (Turlock, California)

Three-star athlete Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Three-star edge Josh Christensen (Lake Oswego, Oregon)

The university looks to be set to compete in high regard over the next three seasons due to this specific group's depth across the board. The majority of the props go to what Lanning has built at Autzen Stadium over the last five years, continuously being built up and onward.

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