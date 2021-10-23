GameDay Central: No. 10 Oregon vs. UCLA

This week is a big one for the Ducks as they prepare to face the Bruins in an exciting clash between two of the conferences top teams.

UCLA presents what could be the best competition they’ve had since the second week of the season. This week was a busy one for Oregon, so we have all the important stories from the week to look at before this one kicks off.

How to Watch

The Ducks will once again be in the National spotlight when they play the Bruins. We covered all the viewing or listening info, and will give live updates throughout the game on our live updates story posted before kickoff.

Read More: No. 10 Oregon at UCLA; How to Watch, Get Live Updates

Roundtable Predictions

Our weekly picks are in for the game, and this time we are split on the result. To see who picked Oregon and who picked UCLA, read through our story where we detail how we believe the game will play out.

Read More: No. 10 Oregon vs UCLA Score Predictions

Betting Odds

For the first time since Ohio State, Oregon will be underdogs as they make their trip to Los Angeles. To see what the line is as well as whether or not we think the Ducks will cover, make sure to look through our betting odds story.

Read More: No. 10 Oregon Opens as Underdog vs UCLA

The Ducks will welcome back some of their key players. This week, we were given updates on many players, like Alex Forsyth, Mase Funa, Kayvon Thibodeaux and others.

Our many stories this week go over some of the big names that will be more prominent against UCLA than they have been in previous weeks.

Read More: Oregon Expecting Key Starters to Return vs UCLA

Read More: Swinson Details Recovery, Feels ‘Fully Confident’ in Knee

Read More: What Will Oregon’s Offensive Line Look Like With Alex Forsyth’s Return?

Read More: Thibodeaux Preparing for his First Full Game of 2021 Season

Read More: Coaching staff evaluates running back rotation midway through season

Eggshell Uniforms

The Ducks have once again established themselves as the leaders in innovative uniforms. To see how the Ducks have incorporated the ‘eggshell’ idea into new uniforms, check out our story on their new look.

Read More: Oregon Releases New Uniforms for UCLA

Keys to the Game

The Ducks will have to execute a perfect game plan this week if they want to hold off a tough UCLA team. To see what we believe are the most important keys to winning the game on offense and on defense, check out our stories discussing what they need for a big win.

Read More: Keys to the Game: Offense

Read More: Keys to the Game: Defense

Players to Watch

With Oregon and UCLA being two of the top teams this season, there are a ton of top-performing players in the conference. In our stories detailing the players to watch, we talk about which players will have the biggest impact on this game.

Read More: Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. UCLA

Read More: Oregon Defensive Players to Watch vs. UCLA

Read More: UCLA Offensive Players to Watch vs No. 10 Oregon

Read More: UCLA Defensive Players to Watch vs No. 10 Oregon

Podcast

This week on the Ducks Digest Podcast, our publishing editor Max Torres sat down with AllBruins publisher Sam Connon to talk about this big weekend. To see what both of them said about their respective teams, check out the podcast from this week.

LISTEN/WATCH: Previewing No. 10 Oregon vs. UCLA

