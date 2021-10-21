No. 10 Oregon at UCLA: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

Here's how you can follow along when the Ducks take on UCLA.

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 2-1) will face its hardest test within the Pac-12 Conference so far this season on Saturday, on the road against Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins (5-2, 3-1).

The game even got the College Gameday treatment with the Bruins giving away free tickets to any students who show up at 6:00 a.m. PST on campous to show off school pride.

Here's how you can follow the action.

Where: Rose Bowl | Pasadena, CA

When: Saturday, October 23rd at approx. 12:30 p.m. PST

TV: ABC

Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

Stream: FUBO TV

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates Story for up-to-date game coverage, follow Max Torres, Nick Battey, Dylan Reubenking on Twitter

Game Notes: Oregon vs. UCLA

