    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch, Get Live Updates for No. 10 Oregon at UCLA

    Here's how you can follow along when the Ducks take on UCLA.
    Author:

    The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 2-1) will face its hardest test within the Pac-12 Conference so far this season on Saturday, on the road against Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins (5-2, 3-1).

    The game even got the College Gameday treatment with the Bruins giving away free tickets to any students who show up at 6:00 a.m. PST on campous to show off school pride.

    Here's how you can follow the action.

    Where: Rose Bowl | Pasadena, CA

    When: Saturday, October 23rd at approx. 12:30 p.m. PST

    TV: ABC

    Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

    Stream: FUBO TV

    Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Nate Heaukulani Cal
    Play
    Football

    No. 10 Oregon at UCLA: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

    Here's how to watch, listen and get live updates from Pasadena

    travis-dye-runs-vs-california
    Play
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Offense

    The Ducks' offense will have to be at its best against a stout UCLA front

    kayvon-thibodeaux-vs-california
    Play
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Defense

    The Ducks must play clean on defense when they face the high-powered UCLA offense

    Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates Story for up-to-date game coverage, follow Max Torres, Nick Battey, Dylan Reubenking on Twitter

    Game Notes: Oregon vs. UCLA

    More from Ducks Digest

    Oregon Offensive Keys to the Game vs. UCLA

    Oregon Defensive Keys to the Game vs. UCLA

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @DylanMickanen

    Check out our new Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Nate Heaukulani Cal
    Football

    No. 10 Oregon at UCLA: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

    1 minute ago
    travis-dye-runs-vs-california
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Offense

    4 hours ago
    kayvon-thibodeaux-vs-california
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Defense

    4 hours ago
    Ducks Digest Podcast Art
    Football

    PODCAST: Previewing No. 10 Oregon vs. UCLA

    14 hours ago
    Desean Brown
    Recruiting

    Oregon Surging Ahead for DeSean Brown Following Offer

    17 hours ago
    New Oregon Facilities Rendering
    News

    University of Oregon Reveals Plans for New 170,000 Square-Foot Practice Facility

    20 hours ago
    ryan-walk-vs-california
    Football

    Assessing Oregon's Offensive Line Performance in Win Over California

    Oct 20, 2021
    Johntay Cook II Cedar HIll
    Recruiting

    Where Oregon Stands With Elite '23 WR Johntay Cook II

    Oct 20, 2021