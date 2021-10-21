No. 10 Oregon at UCLA: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

How to Watch, Get Live Updates for No. 10 Oregon at UCLA
The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 2-1) will face its hardest test within the Pac-12 Conference so far this season on Saturday, on the road against Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins (5-2, 3-1).
The game even got the College Gameday treatment with the Bruins giving away free tickets to any students who show up at 6:00 a.m. PST on campous to show off school pride.
Here's how you can follow the action.
Where: Rose Bowl | Pasadena, CA
When: Saturday, October 23rd at approx. 12:30 p.m. PST
TV: ABC
Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)
Stream: FUBO TV
Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
Keys to the Game: Offense
The Ducks' offense will have to be at its best against a stout UCLA front
Keys to the Game: Defense
The Ducks must play clean on defense when they face the high-powered UCLA offense
Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates Story for up-to-date game coverage, follow Max Torres, Nick Battey, Dylan Reubenking on Twitter
Game Notes: Oregon vs. UCLA
