GameDay Central: No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington

Everything you need to know before you tune into the Ducks-Huskies battle on Saturday.

Welcome Ducks fans to the first big rivalry week of the season. After not playing last year, No. 4 Oregon and Washington go to battle Saturday at approximately 4:44 p.m. If you missed anything from this week, we have everything you need to prepare for the bitter battle between the two Pac-12 North rivals.

How to Watch

Once again, we are here to provide you with all the information regarding how you can watch the big game this weekend.

READ MORE: How to Watch No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington

Podcast

In this week’s preview podcast, Publisher Max Torres sat down with Husky Maven Publisher Dan Raley to dissect the interesting aspects of this week’s matchup. Here you can listen and watch the latest episode.

PODCAST: Previewing No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington

Uniform Watch

The Ducks are wearing a uniform combination for this weekend that features a rare color combination. You can check out the entire look in our story.

READ MORE: Oregon Announces Uniform Combination for Washington

Predictions

We've all made our predictions ahead of the bout in Seattle. To see what we believe the final score will be and the reasoning behind our decisions, take a look at our story that covers all of our picks.

READ MORE: ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington

Players to Watch

Rivalry games always require your best players to step up in order to earn the victory for their team. To see the players we think have to step up in the big moments for the Huskies, read through our two stories about players to watch on both sides of the ball.

READ MORE: Washington Offensive Players to Watch vs. No. 4 Oregon

READ MORE: Washington Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 4 Oregon

Keys to the Game

We covered the keys to the game for the Ducks to go on the road and secure another win. To see what the Ducks have to do on offense and on defense to win, check out our keys to the game stories.

READ MORE: Keys to the Game: Defense

READ MORE: Keys to the Game: Offense

Betting Odds

If you want to see what the betting odds are for this week’s game as well as who we think you should bet on, we've got you covered in our weekly story.

READ MORE: No. 4 Oregon vs Washington Betting Odds

Final updates from Mario Cristobal

The Ducks are hoping to welcome back Alex Forsyth while also helping other players continue to stay healthy. To see the latest on Oregon injuries, look at our story covering the latest updates

READ MORE: Alex Forsyth Trending Toward Return, Steve Stephens IV 'Progressing cautiously’ Ahead of Washington

READ MORE: Mario Cristobal gives final updates and team notes ahead of Washington

2022 DB Zeke Berry on Oregon: "Feels like home to me"

