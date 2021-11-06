Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    GameDay Central: No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington

    Everything you need to know before you tune into the Ducks-Huskies battle on Saturday.
    Author:

    Welcome Ducks fans to the first big rivalry week of the season. After not playing last year, No. 4 Oregon and Washington go to battle Saturday at approximately 4:44 p.m. If you missed anything from this week, we have everything you need to prepare for the bitter battle between the two Pac-12 North rivals.

    How to Watch

    Once again, we are here to provide you with all the information regarding how you can watch the big game this weekend.

    READ MORE: How to Watch No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington

    Podcast

    In this week’s preview podcast, Publisher Max Torres sat down with Husky Maven Publisher Dan Raley to dissect the interesting aspects of this week’s matchup. Here you can listen and watch the latest episode.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    seven-mcgee-touchdown-vs-colorado
    Play
    Football

    GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington

    Your one-stop hub for everything you need to know before Saturday's game

    Mario Cristobal UCLA 2
    Play
    Recruiting

    IMPACT: Oregon Loses Two Commits in One Week

    What's next for the Ducks with early signing day about a month away?

    jackson-shelstad-oregon-visit
    Play
    Recruiting

    2023 PG Jackson Shelstad Includes Oregon in Top Three

    The Ducks are once again in the running for another scoring point guard from West Linn

    PODCAST: Previewing No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington

    Uniform Watch

    The Ducks are wearing a uniform combination for this weekend that features a rare color combination. You can check out the entire look in our story.

    READ MORE: Oregon Announces Uniform Combination for Washington

    Predictions

    We've all made our predictions ahead of the bout in Seattle. To see what we believe the final score will be and the reasoning behind our decisions, take a look at our story that covers all of our picks.

    READ MORE: ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington

    Players to Watch

    Rivalry games always require your best players to step up in order to earn the victory for their team. To see the players we think have to step up in the big moments for the Huskies, read through our two stories about players to watch on both sides of the ball.

    READ MORE: Washington Offensive Players to Watch vs. No. 4 Oregon

    READ MORE: Washington Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 4 Oregon

    Keys to the Game

    We covered the keys to the game for the Ducks to go on the road and secure another win. To see what the Ducks have to do on offense and on defense to win, check out our keys to the game stories.

    READ MORE: Keys to the Game: Defense

    READ MORE: Keys to the Game: Offense

    Betting Odds

    If you want to see what the betting odds are for this week’s game as well as who we think you should bet on, we've got you covered in our weekly story.

    READ MORE: No. 4 Oregon vs Washington Betting Odds

    Final updates from Mario Cristobal

    The Ducks are hoping to welcome back Alex Forsyth while also helping other players continue to stay healthy. To see the latest on Oregon injuries, look at our story covering the latest updates

    READ MORE: Alex Forsyth Trending Toward Return, Steve Stephens IV 'Progressing cautiously’ Ahead of Washington

    READ MORE: Mario Cristobal gives final updates and team notes ahead of Washington

    More from Ducks Digest

    2022 DB Zeke Berry on Oregon: "Feels like home to me"

    Join the Community

    Follow John on Twitter: @j_rustik

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    seven-mcgee-touchdown-vs-colorado
    Football

    GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington

    22 seconds ago
    Mario Cristobal UCLA 2
    Recruiting

    IMPACT: Oregon Loses Two Commits in One Week

    14 hours ago
    jackson-shelstad-oregon-visit
    Recruiting

    2023 PG Jackson Shelstad Includes Oregon in Top Three

    19 hours ago
    Zeke Berry Oregon Visit
    Recruiting

    Zeke Berry on Oregon: "Feels like home to me"

    Nov 5, 2021
    Kingsley BYU
    Football

    Kingsley Suamataia Announces Commitment to BYU

    Nov 5, 2021
    Kayvon Thibodeaux Colorado Rush
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Defense

    Nov 4, 2021
    tj-bass-oregon-uniform-combination-vs-washington
    Football

    LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniform Combination for Washington

    Nov 4, 2021
    Seven McGee Colorado
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Offense

    Nov 4, 2021