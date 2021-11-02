How to Watch No. 7 Oregon vs. Washington
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) are preparing to hit the road and head north to Seattle where they'll face the Washington Huskies (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12).
The Ducks are coming off a strong performance against the Colorado Buffaloes that netted a 52-29 win in front of their home fans at Autzen Stadium. The Huskies are also hoping to carry the momentum earned from a 20-13 win over the Stanford Cardinal on the road in Palo Alto last week.
Mario Cristobal has had his share of success against Washington since taking over the Oregon football program, winning each of the last two matchups. The Huskies figure to have a bit of extra fire in them for this matchup, as the two teams were supposed to face off in a winner-take-all matchup in 2020 for the Pac-12 North, but COVID-19 issues within the program forced them to miss their game against the Ducks, which resulted in Oregon replacing them in the Pac-12 championship game against USC, which they won 31-24.
Suffice it to say there will be no need for extra motivation from either team this time around.
Here's how you can tune into the action this weekend.
When: Saturday November 6, 2021, Approx. 4:30 pm PST
Where: Husky Stadium (Seattle, Washington)
TV: ABC
Stream: Fubo TV
Broadcast crew: Mark Jones (Play-By-Play), Robert Griffin (Analyst), Quint Kessenich (Sideline)
Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
JUCO DB Keionte Scott discusses 'Amazing' official visit to Oregon
