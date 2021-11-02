Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    How to Watch No. 7 Oregon vs. Washington

    Will Oregon storm Seattle and take home their third consecutive victory?
    Author:

    The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) are preparing to hit the road and head north to Seattle where they'll face the Washington Huskies (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12). 

    The Ducks are coming off a strong performance against the Colorado Buffaloes that netted a 52-29 win in front of their home fans at Autzen Stadium. The Huskies are also hoping to carry the momentum earned from a 20-13 win over the Stanford Cardinal on the road in Palo Alto last week.

    Mario Cristobal has had his share of success against Washington since taking over the Oregon football program, winning each of the last two matchups. The Huskies figure to have a bit of extra fire in them for this matchup, as the two teams were supposed to face off in a winner-take-all matchup in 2020 for the Pac-12 North, but COVID-19 issues within the program forced them to miss their game against the Ducks, which resulted in Oregon replacing them in the Pac-12 championship game against USC, which they won 31-24.

    Suffice it to say there will be no need for extra motivation from either team this time around. 

    Here's how you can tune into the action this weekend.

    When: Saturday November 6, 2021, Approx. 4:30 pm PST

    Where: Husky Stadium (Seattle, Washington)

    TV: ABC

    Stream: Fubo TV

    Broadcast crew: Mark Jones (Play-By-Play), Robert Griffin (Analyst), Quint Kessenich (Sideline)

    Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

    JUCO DB Keionte Scott discusses 'Amazing' official visit to Oregon

