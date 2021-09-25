GameDay Central: No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona

After three exciting weeks of football, we've finally made it to conference play. This week the Ducks open their conference slate against Arizona.

Here's everything you need to know about this game in one convenient location.

How to Watch

All the broadcast, radio and other info you need to tune into Saturday's action.

At Ducks Digest we always provide live updates throughout the games. You can follow along with our live updates story posted an hour before kickoff, or once our reporters get to the press box.

Roundtable Predictions

We compiled all of our GameDay predictions for Saturday's tilt against Arizona. Read this story to see how the Ducks Digest staff thinks things will shake out in this one.

Back in Black

The Ducks released a new set of uniforms featuring black for the first time since 2018. To see how the new black helmets stack up against old ones, look through our article that gives you a peak at the new look.

Betting Odds

Check out the spread, moneyline and over/under.

Keys to the Game

This week we walk you through what the Ducks have to do on both sides of the ball to secure a victory this weekend. To see what keys we believe are the most crucial, take a look at our articles about keys to the game on offense and on defense.

Players to Watch

There will be plenty of talent on the field, and to help you out we've given you the key players to watch from both teams. We've got coverage of both sides of the ball so you know who to keep an eye on.

How healthy are the Ducks?

Oregon will be looking to reintroduce some players this weekend that have been banged recently. We have the latest injury info on your Ducks including star Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Next man up mentality

Speaking of those injuries, a lot of players have had to step up on defense after Justin Flowe, Dru Mathis and Kayvon Thibdeaux all got injured in the season opener. Freshman safety Jeffrey Bassa has since moved to WILL linebacker to fill the void. Hear from him about the transition and the progress he's made.

Predicting Week 4 in the Pac-12

Our Dylan Reubenking and Max Torres predict the opening weekend of action, including the headliner matchup between No. 24 UCLA and Stanford.

