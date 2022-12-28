Get Your Tickets to Oregon vs. North Carolina in the 2022 Holiday Bowl

Believe it or not, it's the final Oregon Ducks football game of the 2022 college football season.

Dan Lanning and the No. 15 Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) head south to San Diego for a clash with the North Carolina Tarheels (9-4, 6-2 ACC) in the 2022 Holiday Bowl.

Oregon lost its last game of the regular season to Oregon State 38-34 after a second half collapse in Corvallis. With quarterback Bo Nix announcing his return for the 2023 season and nearing full health, the Ducks' offense should be ready to put up some big points.

The defense will see some new names step up to contribute after players Noah Sewell, DJ Johnson and Christian Gonzalez all declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and opted out of the Holiday Bowl.

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Drake Maye leads an offensive attack averaging 473.6 yards off offense and scoring 35 points per game.

Kickoff: Wednesday December 28, 2022 | 5:00 pm PST | Petco Park (San Diego, CA)

Get in: Cheapest tickets starting at $67/each

Maximum get-In Price: $687/each

Average Ticket Price: $174.06/each

Want to see the Oregon Ducks or other games and events?

----

Get your Oregon football tickets from SI Tickets. There's a $10 flat fee on any purchase at SI Tickets. Check it out so you don't get caught paying additional fees elsewhere!

Also, make sure to check our new message boards, Ducks Digest Forums . We'd love to have you be part of the conversation during the season.

SI tickets has something for everyone, 175,000-plus concert, sport, and theater events, with no hidden 'transaction' fees. Spend $300 or $3,000, It's still just $10 at checkout, with a 100 percent refund.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE