Oregon Ducks Becoming Known For Producing NFL Talent at This Position

In the last two seasons, the Oregon Ducks have had numerous players with a knack for the tight end position.

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In 2024, it was Terrance Ferguson who went on to be drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the 46th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Kenyon Sadiq is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Now, incoming junior Jamari Johnson is preparing for his national breakout campaign in the 2026 college football season under coach Dan Lanning.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) celebrates after a touchdown from Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

What separates Johnson from both Ferguson and Sadiq is his continuous improvement in all facets of the game. At this point in his collegiate career, it seems as if he's much farther ahead in his development than the other two were. The sky is the limit for the Inglewood, California native.

Johnson may not ever be as strong a pass or run blocker as Sadiq will be at the next level, but he can be more effective after the catch and as a threat in the open field. Johnson finished with 15.9 yards per catch this past season, while Sadiq was at 11.0.

The jump in productivity and reliability for Johnson from his first full season with the Louisville Cardinals in the Atlantic Coast Conference compared to this past season with Oregon in the Big Ten Conference was clearly evident. After redshirting in 2023, the effective start to his 2024 season ended early due to an ankle injury suffered against the Miami Hurricanes on Oct. 19.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Once fully recovered and ready to begin his tenure in Eugene, Oregon, Johnson broke out with three touchdowns (plus a two-point conversion) and 510 receiving yards on 32 catches with the Ducks in 2025. One of those touchdowns included a 56-yard breakout in the 56-10 victory at the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Oct. 18.

The 6-5, 255-pound prospect proved to be the perfect replacement when Sadiq was out versus the Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 8. Johnson's big-play ability in the passing game made it easy for now redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore to move the chains in the pivotal Big Ten matchup.

The 2027 NFL Draft is still 12 months away, but Johnson is in preparation mode now.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq's NFL Draft Stock

Sadiq made the most of every rep at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, the fastest by a tight end since at least 2003. His vertical jump of 43.5 inches was the second-best ever by a tight end, and his broad jump of 11-1 was the third-best ever by a tight end.

NFL offensive play callers are going to love Sadiq after what was seen during his final season in the Pacific Northwest. He had 51 receptions, 560 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns behind the playbook of then-offensive coordinator Will Stein in 2025.

Combining his route running, speed, hurdling, and catching abilities with his love to block makes Sadiq the total package. A generational master at his craft and just a man amongst men out there.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Terrance Ferguson's First Season in the NFL

Under coach Sean McVay in Los Angeles, Ferguson grew into a more trusted target towards the latter part of his rookie season for the 2025 NFL Most Valuable Player and 38-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The member of the 2023 All-Pac-12 Conference First Team and 2024 All-Big Ten Conference First Team finished the last two games of the NFL regular season with the Rams with five catches on eight targets for 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns.