Grading Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Performance To Start Season

The Oregon Ducks moved to 3-0 in their 2025 season after a 34-14 win over the Northwestern Wildcats. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was snubbed, given a low grade for his relatively efficient outing.

The Oregon Ducks offense was humming again in their week three win against the Northwestern Wildcats. After punting on their opening possession, the Ducks would make their next five drives count, as they bolstered up a 24-0 lead. Bleacher Report graded Dante Moore with a “C” letter grade for his performance against Northwestern.

Dante Moore Snubbed?

A letter grade of “C” for Moore could be head-scratching for some Ducks fans. Moore threw for 178 yards, one touchdown, and went 16-20 in his attempts in the Ducks' 34-14 win over the Wildcats. If Moore’s one interception was the reasoning for the letter grade of C, it would be interesting to see what his grade would have been without throwing his first interception of the year.

The Oregon Ducks moved to 3-0 in their 2025 season after a 34-14 win over Northwestern, and a “B” letter grade would probably more aptly describe Moore’s day in Evanston.

Moore’s one interception was on a long throw deep into Northwestern territory, and he was 16-20 on his attempts. Moore also made the most out of the limited possessions that the Ducks had, and was clinical in the red zone.

Moore Has A Chance To Have A Field Day Against Oregon State

Moore has seven touchdown passes and just one interception in his first year as a starter for the Ducks. He will have an excellent chance to receive a better letter grade from Bleacher Report, boost his stats, and improve his Heisman Trophy odds when he plays Oregon State in week four at Autzen Stadium. 


The Beavers have had a difficult time on the defensive side of the ball this season, allowing a whopping 145 points in just three games played. If the last Oregon State game against Texas Tech is any indicator, then Moore is in for a great opportunity. Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton had a field day against the Beavs, throwing for 464 yards and four touchdowns.

Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele had an excellent day against the Beavers in week one in his first collegiate game. Sagapolutele threw for 234 yards, two touchdowns, and went 20-30 through the air in week one.

Dante Moore Closing In On Becoming Favorite To Win Heisman Trophy

Moore currently has the third-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, clocking in with +1300 odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Moore is behind only Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer with +900 odds, and Miami quarterback Carson Beck, who leads with +700 odds. 

Moore is in a three-way tie with Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Perhaps Moore’s biggest stage this season will be week five, when the Ducks travel to Happy Valley to play against Penn State and Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar, who has +2500 odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

