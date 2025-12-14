Three Oregon Ducks That Could Win The Heisman Trophy In 2026

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks broke a two-year streak of sending a quarterback to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Former Ducks quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel were both in New York for the ceremony, and while neither would go on to win the trophy, it was a sense of pride and accomplishment for Oregon to have their players on a world stage.

The Ducks will look to send a player to New York for the ceremony next year, and they have a few players who could possibly find themselves holding the trophy in December of 2026.

Dante Moore

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore missed out on being a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this season due to a poor game against Indiana, and the offense not looking its best against Wisconsin and Iowa (thanks in part to inclement weather). Moore finished the 2025 regular season with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while throwing for 2,733 yards.

If Moore does indeed return to Oregon for a second season as the Ducks' starting quarterback, he will have a great opportunity to pad his stats against a few 2026 opponents. The Ducks will host Portland State next season, and Moore will also get another chance to play against Oklahoma State, who the Ducks beat 69-3 earlier this season.

Moore will have plenty of opportunities to put on a show for Heisman Trophy voters next season. The Ducks travel to Columbus, Ohio, for a game against Ohio State that will most likely pit Moore against 2025 Heisman finalist and Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin.

Dakorien Moore

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While Moore was sidelined by injury for a good portion of the 2025 regular season, his breakout speed and ability to high-point the football prove why he was a five-star recruit. Moore recorde 28 receptions for 443 yards and three touchdowns in the 2025 regular season. With Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq most likely declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft after the conclusion of the College Football Playoff, Moore could find a larger role in the Ducks' offense than the one he had this year.

Moore’s ability to win the Heisman most likely depends on whether Ducks quarterback Dante Moore decides to come back for another season, as the two have developed a rapport and chemistry that would have to be re-done with a new quarterback if Dante Moore leaves Oregon for the NFL.

Dierre Hill Jr.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While a running back has not won the Heisman Trophy since 2015, Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr will have a great opportunity to be in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy next season. Hill is averaging an astonishing 8.2 yards per carry this season on 59 carries. Hill’s explosiveness and yards after contact could be appealing to Heisman Trophy voters. If Oregon does indeed again use running backs as a committee next season, it would damage Hill’s chances, as Hill only has four touchdowns on the season.