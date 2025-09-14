Where Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Sits in Updated Heisman Trophy Odds
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore has helped the Oregon Ducks to a 3-0 record for their third season in a row, and he’s played like one of the best quarterbacks in the nation while doing so.
Moore is looking to be the third Oregon quarterback in three years to head to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in December. Former Ducks quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel both finished third in Heisman voting the last two years. If Moore continues playing like he did in the first three weeks, Oregon may have another finalist on its hands.
Against the Northwestern Wildcats in week 3, Moore gave another strong showing despite throwing his first interception of 2025. The performance slightly shifted his Heisman odds, but plenty of movement happened around him.
FanDuel Heisman Odds
- Carson Beck, Quarterback (Miami): +800
- John Mateer, Quarterback (Oklahoma): +900
- Gunner Stockton, Quarterback (Georgia): +1100
- Dante Moore, Quarterback (Oregon): +1300
- Marcel Reed, Quarterback (Texas A&M): +1600
- Julian Sayin, Quarterback (Ohio State): +1600
Notable Fallers
Although he was still ranked with the fourth-best odds, Moore listed at +1100 after week 2.
Beck, Mateer and Stockton continue to join Moore with some of the best odds but there were several fallers in week 3. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier went from having the best odds at +900 to being +1700.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to rank outside of the top five, while Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning’s odds have plummeted to +3500.
Other sportsbooks have similar rankings, with BetMGM also listing Beck, Mateer, Moore and Stockton as its top four.
MORE: Noah Whittington Is Pushing Dante Moore As Underrated Force NFL Scouts Can't Ignore
MORE: Urban Meyer Asks Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore About Looming Penn State Game
MORE: Dan Lanning Weighs in on State of Our Country in Wake of Charlie Kirk Assassination
MORE: Former Oregon Five-Star Jurrion Dickey Reveals Offer From New Football Program
Moore Throws First Pick
The Ducks’ quarterback led them to a 34-14 victory in week 3 on the road. Moore completed 16 of his 20 passes for 178 yards with a touchdown but threw his first pick of 2025.
"It's been a little while since I threw a pick. First of the season. It's been about two years,” Moore said. “I know my freshman self was like, 'Damn, it's chewing me alive.' I'm looking at the play over and over, devastated after the pick. But now the mindset is just, next play. Of, course I didn't have the chance to play the rest of the game.
"The GOATs throw picks – Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning,” he continued. “It's a lot of those that happen the way you're playing quarterback. But like I always tell everybody, I'm not a big statistical guy. I'm not big on stats, touchdowns. The biggest part is seeing everybody's faces after the win, make sure they won and are smiling."
Even though Moore had the one blunder, he helped the program to its first Big Ten win of the season. Oregon is now 10-0 in conference action since joining the Big Ten in 2024.
Moore also moved to 50 of 64 on his passes this season for a 78.1 completion percentage in the first three weeks. He’s thrown seven touchdowns with just the one pick.
The Ducks return home in week 4. Moore will have the chance to start his first rivalry game for Oregon as the Ducks take on Oregon State on Saturday. Then, he has a massive opportunity to boost his Heisman odds when the team plays at No. 2 Penn State on Sept. 27.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.